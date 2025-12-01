VIP
Hole in the Ozone Layer Shrinks, Climate Alarmists Hardest Hit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 01, 2025 7:45 AM
This writer remembers being in kindergarten when her teachers started talking about the hole in the ozone layer. It was going to get bigger, we were told, and the world would begin boiling from heat, crops would burn from acid rain, and cities would be uninhabitable thanks to smog.

That was 1988, and now — 37 years later — this writer is staring at a foot of snow outside her window, and there's nary a drop of acid rain in sight. Cities are uninhabitable, but that's because of Democratic Party policies and not smog.

In a throwback to the good old 1980s, ABC News is revisiting the once-infamous ozone layer.

Here's more:

The ozone hole over the Antarctic is significantly smaller in 2025 than in previous years, ranking as the fifth-smallest it's been since 1992, according to a new report by NOAA and NASA scientists. 

The ozone hole reached its greatest one-day extent for 2025 in early September, measuring 8.83 million square miles, about 30% smaller than the largest hole on record in 2006.

The so-called “ozone hole” is not an actual hole in the planet’s ozone layer, but rather a large region of Earth’s stratosphere with extremely low ozone concentrations.

NOAA and NASA scientists emphasize that recent findings show efforts to limit ozone-depleting chemical compounds can have a significant impact.

The regulations are established by the Montreal Protocol, which went into effect in 1992. Subsequent amendments are driving the gradual recovery of the ozone layer, which remains on track to fully recover later this century as countries worldwide replace harmful substances with safer alternatives.

Ah, so we didn't have to give up our SUVs and eat bugs and the planet just healed itself.

Has a single prediction of theirs come true?

One in the same.

Would any of us be surprised if this were the case? The environmentalist Left has been waging war on air conditioning for years, along with other things that make modern life convenient and safer. This includes refrigeration and even heating.

Remember the AquaNet alarmism? 

We do.

This is the entire purpose of such indoctrination — to make impressionable kids and adults scared, which would make them more likely to be compliant with the "solutions" to "fix" climate change. The fact that those "solutions" are all communist policies is surely just a coincidence, right?

Remember: back after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Rush Limbaugh said communism wasn't dead. He said it would rebrand as environmentalism, and he was right. Thankfully, most Americans don't seem to be buying the commie climate alarmism anymore.

