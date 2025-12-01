Hole in the Ozone Layer Shrinks, Climate Alarmists Hardest Hit

This writer remembers being in kindergarten when her teachers started talking about the hole in the ozone layer. It was going to get bigger, we were told, and the world would begin boiling from heat, crops would burn from acid rain, and cities would be uninhabitable thanks to smog.

That was 1988, and now — 37 years later — this writer is staring at a foot of snow outside her window, and there's nary a drop of acid rain in sight. Cities are uninhabitable, but that's because of Democratic Party policies and not smog.

In a throwback to the good old 1980s, ABC News is revisiting the once-infamous ozone layer.

The ozone hole over the Antarctic is significantly smaller in 2025 than in previous years, ranking as the fifth-smallest it's been since 1992, according to a new report. https://t.co/k1DH5aC4r1 — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2025

Here's more:

The ozone hole over the Antarctic is significantly smaller in 2025 than in previous years, ranking as the fifth-smallest it's been since 1992, according to a new report by NOAA and NASA scientists. The ozone hole reached its greatest one-day extent for 2025 in early September, measuring 8.83 million square miles, about 30% smaller than the largest hole on record in 2006. The so-called “ozone hole” is not an actual hole in the planet’s ozone layer, but rather a large region of Earth’s stratosphere with extremely low ozone concentrations. NOAA and NASA scientists emphasize that recent findings show efforts to limit ozone-depleting chemical compounds can have a significant impact. The regulations are established by the Montreal Protocol, which went into effect in 1992. Subsequent amendments are driving the gradual recovery of the ozone layer, which remains on track to fully recover later this century as countries worldwide replace harmful substances with safer alternatives.

Ah, so we didn't have to give up our SUVs and eat bugs and the planet just healed itself.

In 1992, @NYTimes famously wrote about the "Ozone layer" over Kennebunkport in an attempt to lay "global warming" at the feet of Bush 41. (Newsweek also called Bush, a pilot shot down in WWII, a "wimp" in 1987.)



Now, it's a "never mind."



They ALL have been lying for decades. pic.twitter.com/cKEj8K02z5 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) December 1, 2025

Has a single prediction of theirs come true?

The same ozone hole that was supposed to incinerate humanity in 1985? — KayDreamer (@kaydreamer11) December 1, 2025

One in the same.

My tin foil hat told me there was never a hole in the ozone layer and they just wanted to make air conditioning too expensive for poors https://t.co/enVrfGrZrT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 1, 2025

Would any of us be surprised if this were the case? The environmentalist Left has been waging war on air conditioning for years, along with other things that make modern life convenient and safer. This includes refrigeration and even heating.

There’s a blast from the past. I remember being a kid and being told the world was going to end because our mothers were using canned hairspray. Which killed the ozone somehow. https://t.co/DyrksraP06 — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) December 1, 2025

Remember the AquaNet alarmism?

We do.

I was so scared about this hole when they told us about it in primary school, but look at us now. Nothing to worry about now! No worries at all. https://t.co/OZ2UMUUU2g — As I predicted (@TNsmartass) December 1, 2025

This is the entire purpose of such indoctrination — to make impressionable kids and adults scared, which would make them more likely to be compliant with the "solutions" to "fix" climate change. The fact that those "solutions" are all communist policies is surely just a coincidence, right?

Remember: back after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Rush Limbaugh said communism wasn't dead. He said it would rebrand as environmentalism, and he was right. Thankfully, most Americans don't seem to be buying the commie climate alarmism anymore.

