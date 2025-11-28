Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time?
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Explains Why the Georgia Case Got Tossed. Libs Won't...
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question
Appeals Court Rules Against Donald Trump and Alina Habba, Upholds $1 Million Judgment...
Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed
Is Civil War Inevitable?
Boston Mayor Says She Isn’t 'Interested in a Bromance With the Federal Regime'
Woman Linked to Karoline Leavitt’s Family Taken Into ICE Custody
Sum of All Hatreds
Heartland America: After the Collapse of Democrat’s EV Socialism, Bipartisan Protectionism...
California Man Arraigned for Making Bomb Threats to Synagogues
Tipsheet

Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 28, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This seems like a straight-up violation of the First Amendment and obstruction of federal laws.

The College of DuPage in Illinois is warning students that they will be punished if they report illegal alien students to authorities.

Advertisement

Here's the highlighted portions of the text:

Will COD Police help ICE officers to apprehend and remove individuals from campus?

No, Illinois law prohibits COD Police from assisting federal agents in immigration enforcement. COD Police do not ask about immigration status, nor will they make arrests based solely on immigration status

...

Can a student be disciplined for calling immigration authorities on another student?

Yes, calling immigration authorities on another student could violate the COD Student Code of Conduct if the action is done with the intent to harass, discriminate, or retaliate against the other student.

The Department of Education and ICE might want to look into the College of DuPage for interfering with federal law enforcement. Blocking the school from receiving federal financial aid and tax dollars would be a great punishment for this blatant abuse.

Recommended

Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

EDUCATION FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

Correct. A college code of conduct does not trump federal laws.

In a Facebook post, Awake Illinois shared the information as well.

"WOW. College of DuPage in Illinois has an “Undocumented Student Resource” page that provides advice and services to illegal students, and confirms that students can be PUNISHED for reporting illegal aliens on campus and won’t let campus police assist ICE. This taxpayer-funded school is protecting foreign criminals," the post read.

We're not sure how DuPage College would know if someone called ICE; those calls are anonymous.

Advertisement

The penalties for harboring illegal immigrants are not nearly harsh enough, it seems.

The Left believes it's "equity" and "justice" to enforce the laws when it comes to American citizens or, as DuPage College shows, make up rules to punish Americans in the defense of their pet demographic group.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time? Matt Vespa
The American Soup Kitchen Is Officially Closed Walter Curt
Here's What Happened to the DOJ Worker Who Doxxed an ICE Agent Matt Vespa
Woman Linked to Karoline Leavitt’s Family Taken Into ICE Custody Dmitri Bolt
Is Civil War Inevitable? Mark Lewis
Watch Trump Totally Cook This Reporter Over This Stupid Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This the Greatest Trump Post of All Time? Matt Vespa
Advertisement