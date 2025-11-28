Guess What This IL College Will Do to Students Who Follow Federal Law

This seems like a straight-up violation of the First Amendment and obstruction of federal laws.

The College of DuPage in Illinois is warning students that they will be punished if they report illegal alien students to authorities.

Illinois college promises to PUNISH students who report illegal aliens



They’re clearly protecting a large illegal alien population who are probably getting tuition subsidized by our tax dollars.



Raid them! @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/nQ7HgWEgIq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2025

Here's the highlighted portions of the text:

Will COD Police help ICE officers to apprehend and remove individuals from campus? No, Illinois law prohibits COD Police from assisting federal agents in immigration enforcement. COD Police do not ask about immigration status, nor will they make arrests based solely on immigration status ... Can a student be disciplined for calling immigration authorities on another student? Yes, calling immigration authorities on another student could violate the COD Student Code of Conduct if the action is done with the intent to harass, discriminate, or retaliate against the other student.

The Department of Education and ICE might want to look into the College of DuPage for interfering with federal law enforcement. Blocking the school from receiving federal financial aid and tax dollars would be a great punishment for this blatant abuse.

That is actually against the law!

US law > college code of conduct — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 25, 2025

Correct. A college code of conduct does not trump federal laws.

In a Facebook post, Awake Illinois shared the information as well.

"WOW. College of DuPage in Illinois has an “Undocumented Student Resource” page that provides advice and services to illegal students, and confirms that students can be PUNISHED for reporting illegal aliens on campus and won’t let campus police assist ICE. This taxpayer-funded school is protecting foreign criminals," the post read.

It does also say if the intent is to harass, but as long as you're doing it to fulfill you lawful civic duty as an American - turn in all the illegals you want! pic.twitter.com/Pbln6hvHZ9 — Scipio Nixon Africanus ☄️🌐 🇺🇸 (@NetworkDirecto1) November 25, 2025

We're not sure how DuPage College would know if someone called ICE; those calls are anonymous.

That is the exact opposite of what should be happening.



Particularly with employers.



There should be sever consequences for employers who hire illegal immigrants, or schools who hide or accept them.



And our schools should have a percentage ceiling for foreign students,… — jcope (@jtcope4) November 25, 2025

The penalties for harboring illegal immigrants are not nearly harsh enough, it seems.

Once again... How do you accomplish ANYTHING in America without "documents" 😡😤

I had to submit my birth certificate, SSN, and vaccination record for college entry along with tax documents and a crap ton of other paperwork proving I was who I said I was. https://t.co/BU5M6TI8iy — Mrs. Sonsquatch (@LeahDiscovers) November 25, 2025

The Left believes it's "equity" and "justice" to enforce the laws when it comes to American citizens or, as DuPage College shows, make up rules to punish Americans in the defense of their pet demographic group.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

