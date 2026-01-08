Donald Trump Just Struck a Devastating Blow Against Globalism

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a presidential memorandum instructing the federal government to pull out of 66 international organizations.

This move marks the most significant rejection of globalism since he took office for his second term.

From The Associated Press:

The Trump administration will withdraw from dozens of international organizations, including the U.N.'s population agency and the U.N. treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the U.S. further retreats from global cooperation. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order suspending U.S. support for 66 organizations, agencies, and commissions, following his administration’s review of participation in and funding for all international organizations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a White House release. Many of the targets are U.N.-related agencies, commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives. Other non-U.N. organizations on the list include the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum. “The Trump Administration has found these institutions to be redundant in their scope, mismanaged, unnecessary, wasteful, poorly run, captured by the interests of actors advancing their own agendas contrary to our own, or a threat to our nation’s sovereignty, freedoms, and general prosperity,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. Trump’s decision to withdraw from organizations that foster cooperation among nations to address global challenges comes as his administration has launched military efforts or issued threats that have rattled allies and adversaries alike, including capturing autocratic Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and indicating an intention to take over Greenland.

The U.N.’s Population Fund provides reproductive health services on a global scale. However, President Trump criticized the organization for participating in “coercive abortion practices” in China.

Rob Jackson, a climate scientist at Stanford University, criticized the administration for leaving the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, saying it would give “other nations the justification to postpone their own commitments and actions.”

However, the White House says this move will save taxpayer money while refocusing on “America First” priorities such as infrastructure, military readiness, and border security.

