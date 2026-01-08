Here's the Thread Explaining Why ICE Killing a Crazed Leftist Who Attacked Federal...
Tipsheet

Immigrant Fraudsters Aren't Going to Like This Bill If It Passes

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 08, 2026 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Senate Republicans introduced a measure on Wednesday that would make it easier to denaturalize and deport immigrants convicted of fraud.

The bill, called the Fraud Accountability Act, appears to be a response to recent revelations about rampant fraud in Minnesota. Several organizations defrauded federal welfare programs by falsely claiming to be using taxpayer funds to benefit low-income children. In reality, the fraudsters pocketed the cash and used it for luxury expenses and to fund terrorism in Somalia.

The bill would alter the Immigration and Nationality act so that a wider swath of fraud crimes could lead to serious consequences for immigrants who entered the country legally and illegally.

For starters, the proposed legislation makes “any alien who is convicted of a crime involving fraud committed against any private individual, fund, corporation, or government entity” deportable — even if the loss resulting from the fraud is below the usual aggravated felony threshold.

It would also change the detention rules so that non-citizens convicted of fraud would be subject to “mandatory detention” and possible deportation.

Secondly, the measure grants regular criminal courts the authority to revoke citizenship if a naturalized citizen is convicted of certain crimes. The proposal mandates that when any court convicts a naturalized citizen, it shall “revoke, set aside, and declare void the final order admitting such person to citizenship” and “declare the certificate of naturalization of such person to be canceled.”

If passed, the law would take effect immediately and apply to those convicted of fraud on or after September 30, 1996.

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARSHA BLACKBURN MINNESOTA

“Anyone who comes to the United States and steals from American taxpayers by committing fraud should be deported,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said in a press release. “The fraud schemes we have seen in Minnesota and across the country are a betrayal of hardworking American taxpayers, and individuals like the Somali scammers in Minnesota should be subject to both deportation and denaturalization for these crimes. The Fraud Accountability Act would hold these criminals accountable for robbing American taxpayers.”

It is estimated that welfare fraud in Minnesota has resulted in $9 billion in stolen taxpayer funds.

