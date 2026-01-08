Leftist Shill Mehdi Hasan Wants the Next Democratic President to Do What?

Leftist shill Mehdi Hasan is hoping the next Democratic president will be a full-out fascist who weaponizes the government against Republicans, and he's not shy about saying it out loud.

Why we tolerate this subversive Islamist’s continued presence in the United States is a mystery to me



"I think the next Democratic president has to be ruthless," Hasan said. "Not just the next president, next presidential candidate. The 2028 Democratic primaries have to showcase a group of politicians who are running for office to not just fix things, not just offer a bright new future, not just running on a change platform, but are running on a platform to prosecute and punish the people who broke the law, destroyed our country, destroyed our democratic fabric, destroyed society. I mean, turned people against one another."

Does he mean prosecute Democrats like Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden? All of them have broken the law and destroyed our democratic fabric. They nominated Kamala to replace Biden in the election without her getting a single primary vote. That doesn't seem very democratic to us.

As for turning people against one another? Yep, also Democrats, who have spent the last decade calling Republican voters garbage, domestic terrorists, and white supremacists.

"What we saw over Christmas with the Somali fraud nonsense, the video from this right-wing YouTuber that went viral," Hasan continued. "All these people jumping on, attacking the Somali community. That is all engineered by people like Elon Musk. The algorithm does that."

What a revealing statement. Hasan, like all Leftists, hates that they don't have a stranglehold on social media so people actually see what's going on in the world. We wouldn't know about the Somali fraud, nor would we see videos from what really happened in Minneapolis, if guys like Hasan had their way.

"And I think, I said this recently," Hasan added, "to Jon Favreau on Twitter...I'm only half joking when I say this, which is the next Democratic president should run on a plan to prosecute Elon Musk."

(If you choose to watch the video, Hasan says this at 0:51, and watch the face of his fellow podcaster.)

"I mean, they would easily go to the top of the pack," Hasan continues, "They would immediately go to the top of the polls in the Democratic race. The first Democrat who comes out and says, 'My first act as President is to prosecute Elon Musk,' now people will say, 'Oh, you're politicizing.' That ship has sailed. Republicans have no grounds to bring that up, and any Democrat who brings it up, they're living in the wrong world, right?"

The only person who would be impressed by a candidate vowing to prosecute Elon Musk is Hasan himself. Most voters would be put off by such a statement, and would likely care more about the economy, crime, and other issues.

"There has to be accountability," Hasan said. "It cannot be another 2009 in 2029; 20 years after Barack Obama came to office and said, 'Oh, we tortured some folks, but it's time to look forward, not back.' And then Obama prosecuted no one, no major banker for the bank frauds, no Bush politician for the torture at Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay. Can't do that again in 2029."

Perhaps Obama was right about that, and Hasan is too thick to understand why.

"The Democratic president, if he or she wins, in January 2029, is inaugurated, has to come in with a day-one plan for accountability, has to run on accountability, has to pledge accountability," Hasan said. "He has to put the fear of God into their Republican opponents."

That's rich coming from a guy who not two minutes ago called the Somali fraud scandal "nonsense" and refuses to demand accountability.

Hasan doesn't want accountability. He wants political retribution, and as Will Chamberlain said, Hasan needs to go.

