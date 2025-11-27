Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior
The Attack on These Two National Guardsmen Is Joe Biden's Fault
Of Course, This Is Who the Libs Blame for the National Guardsmen Attack...
'Adolf Hitler' Is Back...and He's Black
Suspected National Guard Shooter Worked Alongside US Special Forces in Afghanistan
Five Things to Be Thankful for in 2025
Can the 'Lost Generation' Be Found?
Thanksgiving to God and America
What You Got—That's All You Got
Hineni: Thanksgiving’s Answer to Ayeka
President Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation Endures
Communism Never Works, Not Even With Pilgrims
Jeffrey Epstein: A Hero to Democrats
Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsme...
Tipsheet

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? University of MN Labels Whiteness a 'Pandemic,' Demands 'Re-Education'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 27, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

The Left loves to tell us that White people are privileged, and that we have to be knocked down a peg or two in the name of "diversity, equity, and inclusion." But a supposedly privileged group isn't one that's openly discriminated against in housing, education, and employment.

Advertisement

Privileged groups also don't get to be the target of websites that call their race a "pandemic" and demand "re-education" of that racial group.

But that's exactly what the University of Minnesota (UMN) is doing with Whites.

What is the "Whiteness Pandemic," you ask?

According to the Culture and Family Lab, this is what a "Whiteness Pandemic" is (emphasis added):

Recommended

Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Racism is an epidemic (CDC, 2021) that can also be considered a pandemic given its large cross-national proportion and spread (APA, 2020). However, there is another pandemic lurking behind and driving the racism pandemic — the Whiteness Pandemic. Whiteness refers to culture, not biology: the centuries-old culture of Whiteness features colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility, which are all covert expressions of racism common in the United States. Naming the Whiteness Pandemic shifts our gaze from the victims and effects of racism onto the systems that perpetrate and perpetuate racism, starting with the family system. At birth, young children growing up in White families begin to be socialized into the culture of Whiteness, making the family system one of the most powerful systems involved in systemic racism.

Many of you readers are gathering with, or will be gathering, your families today and through the end of the year. The UMN thinks such relationships are contributing to systemic racism.

Of course, the only solution to this "problem" is the dismantling of the family system. Socialists, of course, hate the family and always have. In New York, Zohran Mamdani's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) backers have made the abolition of the family a plank in their platform, and for many of the same reasons. They, too, believe it perpetuates racism and capitalism, and they seek to destroy it.

Advertisement

What better way to do that than to claim "Whiteness" is a disease we must eradicate like COVID or the measles? If parents fail to "re-educate" their children in a way that's satisfactory to the state, what's the next logical step these totalitarian fascists will take? Removing children from the family. They're already doing that in the name of trans ideology, why not in the name of anti-racism, too?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Suspected National Guard Shooter Worked Alongside US Special Forces in Afghanistan Matt Vespa
The Attack on These Two National Guardsmen Is Joe Biden's Fault Matt Vespa
'Adolf Hitler' Is Back...and He's Black Matt Vespa
Of Course, This Is Who the Libs Blame for the National Guardsmen Attack in DC Matt Vespa
Sorry, Deep State, Leaking Classified Communiques Isn't Going to Work This Time Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seditionist Blue Falcon Democrats Stunned to Be Held Accountable for Their Behavior Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement