What Could Possibly Go Wrong? University of MN Labels Whiteness a 'Pandemic,' Demands 'Re-Education'

The Left loves to tell us that White people are privileged, and that we have to be knocked down a peg or two in the name of "diversity, equity, and inclusion." But a supposedly privileged group isn't one that's openly discriminated against in housing, education, and employment.

Privileged groups also don't get to be the target of websites that call their race a "pandemic" and demand "re-education" of that racial group.

But that's exactly what the University of Minnesota (UMN) is doing with Whites.

NEW: The University of Minnesota (@UMNews) has a page on their website titled “Whiteness Pandemic,” which blames Whiteness for perpetuating “systemic racism” in Western culture.



They claim that White people have “power and privilege” and want families to push “antiracism” on… pic.twitter.com/LTCQo6Ff0P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2025

What is the "Whiteness Pandemic," you ask?

🚨 NEW: The University of Minnesota is pushing a “Whiteness Pandemic” through its Culture and Family Lab.



The professor behind the paper claims white parents need to “re-educate” their children to prevent them from being “socialized into a culture of whiteness.” pic.twitter.com/SVrkulhkQ8 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 25, 2025

According to the Culture and Family Lab, this is what a "Whiteness Pandemic" is (emphasis added):

Racism is an epidemic (CDC, 2021) that can also be considered a pandemic given its large cross-national proportion and spread (APA, 2020). However, there is another pandemic lurking behind and driving the racism pandemic — the Whiteness Pandemic. Whiteness refers to culture, not biology: the centuries-old culture of Whiteness features colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility, which are all covert expressions of racism common in the United States. Naming the Whiteness Pandemic shifts our gaze from the victims and effects of racism onto the systems that perpetrate and perpetuate racism, starting with the family system. At birth, young children growing up in White families begin to be socialized into the culture of Whiteness, making the family system one of the most powerful systems involved in systemic racism.

Many of you readers are gathering with, or will be gathering, your families today and through the end of the year. The UMN thinks such relationships are contributing to systemic racism.

Of course, the only solution to this "problem" is the dismantling of the family system. Socialists, of course, hate the family and always have. In New York, Zohran Mamdani's Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) backers have made the abolition of the family a plank in their platform, and for many of the same reasons. They, too, believe it perpetuates racism and capitalism, and they seek to destroy it.

What better way to do that than to claim "Whiteness" is a disease we must eradicate like COVID or the measles? If parents fail to "re-educate" their children in a way that's satisfactory to the state, what's the next logical step these totalitarian fascists will take? Removing children from the family. They're already doing that in the name of trans ideology, why not in the name of anti-racism, too?

