Identity Politics Saved This Activist Dad From Prison — But Not From Another Child Porn Arrest

We've all heard and seen stories of "trans-identifying" men being given preferential treatment in the justice system. There have been several who were sent to women's prisons out of "safety concerns," and in the case of Justice Kavanaugh's would-be assassin Nicholas John Roske his trans identity got him a lighter sentence.

But in New Hampshire, a man is using his trans activism and his son's trans identity to avoid prison on some pretty serious charges. Marc Jacques, father of Maëlle Jacques, was arrested back in 2022 after a tip led authorities to find explicit images of children on the social media platform Kik. In February 2024, Jacque pled guilty to knowingly distributing child pornography and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

However, Jacques used his trans activism and his son's trans identity to avoid being remanded into immediate custody. Jacques' trans son wrote a letter defending his father and asking for leniency, saying his mother objected to his trans identity.

And a judge found this argument compelling and let Jacques remain out of prison but under supervision until his December 2, 2024, report date. Shortly after being released, Jacques was busted again for accessing "child sexual abuse material" both during and after his trial.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



The activist father of a star trans athlete has been charged with possessing child rape videos for the SECOND time.



Marc Jacques, father of Maëlle Jacques, had just been convicted of distributing child pornography when he was arrested.

Here's more (warning: contains troubling descriptions of abuse):

Throughout the trial, Jacques had been allowed to remain out of custody and to use three electronic devices he said were necessary for work and personal matters. He had been explicitly informed that all activity on those devices would be monitored by Internet Probation & Parole Control (IPPC), a software firm contracted by the U.S. government to oversee the computer use of individuals under supervision. IPPC monitoring captured screenshots between August 10 and September 16, 2024, showing Jacques accessing what appeared to be child sexual abuse videos on his work laptop. The monitoring period indicates that Jacques was accessing the illicit material just before he was sentenced as well as the days after sentencing, when he had been released while awaiting incarceration. According to an affidavit submitted by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Derek Dunn, one of the videos in Jacques’ possession included a girl being anally raped by an adult male, while others featured videos of naked prepubescent and pubescent girls digitally edited to show them being penetrated or abused.

For this second offense, Jacques was arrested on October 18 and charged again with possession of child pornography on December 30, 2024.

The character letters written by Jacques and his two sons were later partially redacted by the courts. But the letters showed Jacques tried to use his work with the ACLU and GLAAD as mitigating factors in his case.

As Reduxx pointed out, those letters also "inadvertently revealed that he would have been actively attending meetings with politicians and political organizations with his son even after pleading guilty to the child pornography charges from his 2022 case" and that Jacques was attending almost every public speaking and sporting event in which his son was involved, putting him in close proximity to girls the same age as his victims. The attendance at games may have also contributed to his downfall, as a group of concerned women photographed Jacques at the game and contacted authorities.

Marc Jacques, who was already sentenced to jail for child sexual abuse imagery, was arrested yesterday for violating bail by attending his transgender child's soccer games.



Why was he caught? Because a group of women in New Hampshire have been going around to the games looking… https://t.co/zRR6r0LRYS pic.twitter.com/AxhwJbs86d — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) October 20, 2024

It's unclear at this time whether Jacques is in custody or what the status of his case is. In June of this year, a judge agreed to give Jacques time to work out a deal on the latest charges and delayed a scheduled probable cause hearing and possible grand jury indictments until September, but there are no further updates as of this writing.

Will a judge finally put Jacques behind bars? Or will his trans activism and his son's identity get him another slap on the wrist?

