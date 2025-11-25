Guess Who Won the 'World's Strongest Women' in Austin

If you thought the woke, pro-trans movement was gone following the election of President Trump, you are sorely mistaken. It's still around, still stealing titles and athletic spots from women, still harassing women in gym locker rooms, and still being used to radicalize teachers and indoctrinate our youth.

In Arlington, Texas, a man just won the "World's Strongest Woman" competition. It's the latest salvo in the war on women's sports and women's spaces.

Jammie Booker, a man pretending to be a woman, just won the title of “World’s Strongest Woman” at the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas.



Andrea Thompson, the female runner-up, had her title stolen by a man.



Here's more:

The 2025 World's Strongest Woman final descended into chaos after an alleged transgender athlete took gold, sparking outrage from athletes and coaches. American Jammie Booker, who is accused of being a biological male, beat Great Britain's Andrea Thompson to victory at the event in Arlington, Texas. But Thompson walked off the podium, appearing to say 'this is bulls***,' while Booker celebrated. The Brit has since been crowned the 'true World's Strongest Woman' by her coach and some of her peers. Rebecca Roberts, a three-time winner of World's Strongest Woman, has sensationally claimed that no one - not even the organizers - knew about Booker's background. Details on the American are murky but in a YouTube video - uploaded to what appears to be Booker's YouTube channel in September 2017 - Booker says: 'Everyone is dying to tell their own story and I am obviously no exception to that. 'I'm 21 year-old trans woman with a history of abuse, struggling to stay true to herself while under the rule of her religious parents.'

Anyone with eyes can take a look at Booker and realize he's a man. He's built like a refrigerator, and even women like Thompson and Roberts seem slight compared to him.

It's also peak irony that Thompson is a Black woman. The Left doesn't care about identity politics when "trans women" are involved. Instead, they applaud Thompson being beaten by a white man.

So brave. So stunning.

He is that meme come to life.