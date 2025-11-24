Bombshell: Defending Ed Drops National Education Association Docs Detailing Radical LGBTQ Agenda

Defending Education dropped a bombshell on the National Education Association (NEA) and its radical LGBTQ agenda for our schools, including a push to paint those who oppose such radicalism as "villains." THe NEA has some training scheduled for December 2-4, and what that training contains is eye-opening.

1/ 🚨 NEW: The National Education Association’s Advancing LGBTQ+ Justice training reveals how deranged and partisan they continue to be. Materials show a full political messaging program that characterizes all who disagree as “villains.” pic.twitter.com/GYarIdfCUq — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

The National Education Association (NEA) – made up of more than 3,000,000 educators, staff, parents, and other stakeholders – will host an “Advancing LGBTQ+ Justice and Transgender Advocacy” training as part of its 2025-26 Focus Academy. This training is scheduled for December 2 to 4, 2025, and aims to provide “support and guidance that is not only inclusive but liberating.” The goals of the training session include, but are not limited to, “dismantling systems of privilege and oppression as it relates to LGBTQ+ educators and students” and “deepen[ing] skills and strategies to confront implicit bias, micro-aggressions and stereotypes”. A section in the Participant Handout titled “Messaging Guide / Transgender Youth and the Freedom to Be Ourselves / Building Our Choir with a Race Class Gender Narrative,” calls out “Republicans” and “their arsenal of racist dog whistles … mobilizing their base with a potent mix of racist and transphobic tropes.”

The thread continues.

2/ Participant materials instruct educators to explicitly name race, class, and gender in every message related to transgender issues. — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

The emphasis is on tying transgender issues to other political causes to undoubtedly give transgender issues the same gravitas as something like the 1960s Civil Rights movement.

Unsurprisingly, the NEA also accuses Republicans of "transphobia" and racism."

3/ The NEA accuses opponents and “Republicans” of using “strategic racism and transphobia,” and in some places references “anti-LGBTQ people,” “far right groups,” and even “fascists.” pic.twitter.com/zVgHTgNA2M — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

"The right has exploited ignorance about transgender people and our lack of an affirmative, race-forward message to advance anti-trans attacks, further splinter and impugn the left, and sabotage progressives on a broad range of issues. Over the last ten years, Republicans in state legislatures have increasingly turned to anti-transgender rhetoric and legislation as a powerful complement to their arsenal of racist dog whistles used to whip up fear and consolidate power," the document reads.

It continues, "In 2021, they have refined this strategy in the form of a moral panic over transgender youth, introducing over 100 bills across the country to criminalize medical care for trans youth and bar trans young people from participating in school sports. Recently, they have paired these attacks with fear-mongering about Critical Race Theory, mobilizing their base with a potent mix of racist and transphobic tropes. Progressives cannot ignore these attacks hoping that simply sticking to economic issues alone will save us. Our appeals on any topic will always be filtered through the noise of this unrelenting fear-mongering and scapegoating on the right.”

Materials also include "transition timelines" to help employees and children change their gender identity.

4/ The training includes workplace transition guides, transition timelines, and sample announcement emails for employees or students who change gender identity. pic.twitter.com/81DnhdwCC6 — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

This is a direct threat to academic freedom and parental rights, of course.

There's also an emphasis on pronouns.

5/ Pronouns get an entire section: they are told to add them to email signatures, ID badges, and all forms — and to buy pronoun pins if a badge can’t be changed. pic.twitter.com/ikRmqK5eqs — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

Pronouns, pronouns, pronouns.

6/ This is not simply an LGBTQ+ training — it’s a broad ideological program blending identity-based politics, campaign strategy, and gender transitions of adults who work in schools. — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

It's an agenda using the schools to push LGBTQ propaganda.

7/ Bottom line: The NEA is equipping millions of educators with a political messaging framework that equates race and gender and vilifies more than half the country. More reporting from Defending Ed to come.



Read the full exclusive via @FoxNews: https://t.co/PODM6dxEIJ — Defending Education (@DefendingEd) November 20, 2025

You can view all the training materials for yourself here.

In a statement, Senior Director of Communications for Defending Education Erika Sanzi wrote, "The NEA is the largest teachers' union in the country, and they have decided to vilify half the country in an upcoming training. As far as they are concerned, the only reasons anyone could oppose their preferred ideologies are racism and transphobia and they name Republicans as villains, in writing! Their federal charter was granted because they promised to "elevate the character and advance the interests of the profession of teaching; and to promote the cause of education in the United States." Seeing as their leadership—and by extension, the organization itself—has morphed into a far-left insane asylum that is actively destroying the cause of education, that charter is no longer defensible.”

Defending Education Investigative Reporter Kendall Tietz also issued a statement, "Every time we get a look behind the curtain at the National Education Association, its priorities are unmistakable: a race-based, gender-ideology-driven model of activist education. A teacher’s job is to teach facts and skills, not train kids to be social justice activists. Yet NEA members are focused on staff transition plans, pronoun pins and a “Race Class Gender” playbook that filters every part of life through a race-and-gender lens and insists no one can ever escape “ever-present” systemic oppression. From the largest bloc of teachers in the country, this rhetoric tells students something devastating: no matter how hard you work, the system is rigged, and you are doomed from the start."

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

