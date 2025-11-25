Remember All the Illegals Sleeping in Airports? The Biden Administration Was Behind It All

During the Biden years, social media users were not surprised to see videos of illegal immigrants flooding airports, often living in terminals for extended periods of time.

It turns out that wasn't an accident. A new report, from the Senate Commerce Committee, says the Biden administration forced airports to house illegal immigrants, posing a serious safety risk to airports and American travelers.

That report alleges the Biden administration directed several government departments, including the Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to house migrants in airports.

Here's more:

The Biden administration allegedly pressured US airports to house migrants despite warnings that it could compromise safety and put travelers at risk, according to a bombshell Senate report. The 47-page document, “Flight Risk” released by the Senate Commerce Committee, alleges the White House directed the Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to find airport facilities for shelters or processing centers for migrants. According to the report, the administration instructed DOT and FAA to “inventory available facilities” at both federally owned and local airports and to “divert federal resources” to support migrant arrivals.

Internal emails showed that airport staff raised alarm bells about the move.

"We have received a request from the WH to determine if there are available facilities on airport or surrounding areas… This is an immediate ask so please prioritize this effort," read one email. Another staffer replied, "Yikes, this is definitely Fox News fodder in the making."

Several airports, including JFK in New York, Logan in Boston, and O'Hare in Chicago, were asked and then "pressured" into housing migrants on airport grounds, including in terminals, hangars, and outbuildings.

Massport, which operates Boston's Logan Airport, told the Biden administration, "We are not designed or resourced to manage the intake of migrant populations ... this would create a host of unintended safety and security consequences." Despite this, Logan held more than 350 illegal immigrants in Terminal E.

In Chicago, nearly one thousand illegal immigrants were kept in a shuttle terminal, and Chicago police responded more than 300 times for various calls, including thefts, disorderly conduct, and at least one death. A total of 26 people were arrested. Despite these safety risks, illegal immigrants were not kept in the staging area.

In New York, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador ran past a security post and towards the runway. He was found to have a box cutter and scissors when security finally detained him.

It demonstrates clearly the lack of concern for US citizens by using airports to house illegals whose health and criminal status were both completely unknown.



This shows a clear lack of support at airports where American citizens are required to have a Real ID or a passport and go through security screenings to access planes.

Democrats will risk the lives and safety of all of us to push their agenda. Look at crime in big cities.

Flooding the country with illegals to make the enforcement of immigration laws nearly impossible was the point all along.

