The Ever-Changing Political Environment
Mark Pocan Proves Medicare for All Is So Popular He Has to Lie About It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 24, 2025 2:00 PM
Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan is a Leftist radical. He not only refused to vote on a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk, but he also continues to call Republicans "Nazis" and "extremists" and has attacked Trump aide Stephen Miller as a "racist f**k," telling Miller — who is Jewish — "go back to 1930s Germany."

Now Pocan is back, pushing for universal healthcare and citing a Gallup poll as proof that Americans want it.

There's just one problem. Pocan is lying about the poll.

It is not. But we don't expect Pocan to be that honest or aware.

Moreover, Pocan was recently in a high-profile row with fellow Wisconsin lawmaker Derrick Van Orden. "I saw your drunken tweet at 1:30 in the morning," Pocan said to Van Orden. Given Pocan's penchant for attacking Republicans and Republican voters, how do you think we'd fare under a socialized medicine scheme run by Democrats?

We'd be denied care and coverage because they already played that hand during COVID.

Pocan doesn't care about the math. He wants the control.

Where's the lie?

Democrats had to push Obamacare through against the will of the people.

And healthcare was magically fixed! Not.

That's (D)ifferent.

