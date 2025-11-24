Mark Pocan Proves Medicare for All Is So Popular He Has to Lie About It

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan is a Leftist radical. He not only refused to vote on a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk, but he also continues to call Republicans "Nazis" and "extremists" and has attacked Trump aide Stephen Miller as a "racist f**k," telling Miller — who is Jewish — "go back to 1930s Germany."

Now Pocan is back, pushing for universal healthcare and citing a Gallup poll as proof that Americans want it.

REMINDER: 62% of Americans want universal healthcare. It’s far from a radical idea! Source: Gallup — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) November 23, 2025

There's just one problem. Pocan is lying about the poll.

62% said they felt the federal government had responsibility to make sure all Americans have healthcare coverage.



That's not universal healthcare or Medicare for All.https://t.co/bCNQ23bS7Q pic.twitter.com/54lJqzam96 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 24, 2025

It is not. But we don't expect Pocan to be that honest or aware.

Moreover, Pocan was recently in a high-profile row with fellow Wisconsin lawmaker Derrick Van Orden. "I saw your drunken tweet at 1:30 in the morning," Pocan said to Van Orden. Given Pocan's penchant for attacking Republicans and Republican voters, how do you think we'd fare under a socialized medicine scheme run by Democrats?

We'd be denied care and coverage because they already played that hand during COVID.

This is a clear sign of how public & post secondary education has become a seed bed for teaching people what to think, rather than how. @mercatus has a done a convincing body of research that shows, as @ThomasSowell has repeatedly demonstrated - M4A is an unaffordable Dem lie. pic.twitter.com/8esX4iyu5T — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) November 23, 2025

Pocan doesn't care about the math. He wants the control.

Piss off.



Ask Brits or Canadians how much they like waiting MONTHS to see a doctor and have important treatments.



And you lying POS - nothing’s “free”.



It’s another scheme to pocket trillions and feed it to your communist bullshyt projects.



Hey - here’s an idea, why not… — Gary Michael Voris (@Michael_Voris) November 23, 2025

Where's the lie?

Ask how many want socialized medicine. It's the same thing, but you aren't hiding what it is and tricking people with vocabulary. https://t.co/B0TMPOLmoJ — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) November 24, 2025

Democrats had to push Obamacare through against the will of the people.

Gosh, Mark, have you told this to @BarackObama?

Remember when he gave everyone free healthcare, mace healthcare a million times better, and gave everyone a unicorn? https://t.co/pJSgO8GdbJ — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) November 24, 2025

And healthcare was magically fixed! Not.

95% of Americans want TERM LIMITS, NO INSIDER TRADING and be able to VOTE SECURELY?!



What now clown? 🤡 https://t.co/MrUFF4ZavZ — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) November 23, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

