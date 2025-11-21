So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week
Tipsheet

Here's the Scary Reason Authorities Arrested a VA Assistant Principal and His Brother

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 21, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Earlier this month, conservatives were appalled that Virginians elected Jay Jones as the state's next Attorney General, given the fact that leaked texts from Jones showed he had a penchant for wishing violent death on Republicans and their young children.

But with this story, we're starting to understand there's something very wrong with some of the voters in Virginia.

John Bennett, an assistant principal at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, and his brother Mark, were arrested at the Norfolk airport this week. Authorities allege the Bennett brothers were heading to Las Vegas to meet with "like minded" people about attacking ICE agents.

Here's more:

An off-duty officer with the Norfolk Police Department claimed he overheard the brothers four days earlier discussing “how ICE agents are kidnapping individuals and that they need to do something about it” while dining at a restaurant in Virginia Beach, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet.

Mark Bennett allegedly told his brother about his intentions to fly to Las Vegas and meet with “like-minded” people to formulate “enforcement ideas and plans,” according to the complaint.

The elder brother also allegedly confessed that he had recently purchased an assault rifle specifically because “it utilizes the explosive rounds that are needed to penetrate the vests” worn by ICE agents, according to the complaint.

John Bennett, an assistant principal at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, piped up and said he wanted to tag along on the trip to Vegas and “go hunting,” as alleged in the complaint.

The complaint states that Mark Bennett bought a ticket to fly to Sin City on Wednesday. It’s unclear if his brother ever purchased one as well.

This is disturbing and becoming a daily occurrence from the Left. 

Democrats have gotten people fired for social media posts that weren't violent. They've gotten them fired for donating to things like the Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund.

Yet they tolerate this.

The Democrats and their media allies have spent years telling their base that Donald Trump is Hitler, that ICE is the Gestapo, and that they're an existential threat to freedom and democracy. The only possible outcome is a violent response, which is what the Democrats want.

This is the only sane and appropriate response, of course.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

