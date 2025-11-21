Hakeem Jeffries Totally Melts Down on CNBC When Host Obliterates His Talking Points
VIP
Israel Could Be In for Another War Amid Peace Deal In Gaza
This Rapper Just Became Trump's Leading Ally Against Persecution of Christians In Nigeria
Justice Department Tries to Salvage Case Against James Comey
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett?
Queens Man Headed to Prison for Shooting His Mugger
Minnesota Taxpayers Are Now the Largest Funders of Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab
Global Threat: Mossad Helped European Intelligence Bodies Thwart Planned Hamas Terror Atta...
Will Albany Cave to Mamdani's Tax-and-Spend Scheme? He Says It Doesn't Matter, He's...
Teachers' Union Faces Serious Criticism Over Troubling 'Training' Materials
House Votes to Condemn Socialism as NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Meets Trump in...
Anti-Israel Protesters Stage Grotesque 'Friendsgiving' Blood Feast at Union Station
Byron Donalds Crashes Kamala Harris Event With Mobile Trolling
Inside Qatar's $225 Million Effort to Court US Policymakers and Press
Tipsheet

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Plays the Race Card Following FEMA Fraud Indictment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 21, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) was charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds earlier this week, and she's facing censure in Congress and removal from committee assignments.

Advertisement

Now Cherfilus-McCormick is firing back, and claiming her prosecution is "unjust" while playing the race card.

"If this is what Congress is becoming, where they're always trying to intimidate you, scare tactics, especially attacking minorities, black and brown people, then we're going to have to keep fighting for the district," she told CSPAN.

She also issued a statement.

"This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment — and I am innocent. The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues," the statement read. "From day one, I have fully cooperated with every lawful request, and I will continue to do so until this matter is resolved. I am deeply grateful for the support of my district, and I remain confident that the truth will prevail. I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue fighting for my constituents."

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CIVIL RIGHTS CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA

Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother allegedly billed the state for $50,000 worth of work. They were overpaid more than $5 million and didn't return the funds.

"The July 1, 2021 payment included a payment of $5,057,850.00 for Trinity's May 14, 2021 invoice. This payment exceeded the amount requested on the May 14, 2021 invoice by $5,007,271.50 and was the result of a clerical error by FDEM," the complaint reads. "Starting upon Trinity's receipt of that overpayment on July 1, 2021, Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick and Edwin Cherfilus retained the $5,007,271.50 that was mistakenly deposited into Bank Account 1, which they controlled, with the intent to keep the stolen funds and convert the funds for their own use and for the benefit of Cherfilus-McCormick, her election campaign committee, SCM for Congress, and others."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Did Jasmine Crockett Just Pull a Jussie Smollett? Jeff Charles
Guess Who Mamdani Blamed for Antisemitic Protest Outside NYC Synagogue (and Why) Amy Curtis
Minnesota Taxpayers Are Now the Largest Funders of Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab Amy Curtis
Here's the Scary Reason Authorities Arrested a VA Assistant Principal and His Brother Amy Curtis
Queens Man Headed to Prison for Shooting His Mugger Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That's What Barack Obama Discussed With a Bunch of Dems This Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement