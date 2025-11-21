Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Plays the Race Card Following FEMA Fraud Indictment

Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) was charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds earlier this week, and she's facing censure in Congress and removal from committee assignments.

Now Cherfilus-McCormick is firing back, and claiming her prosecution is "unjust" while playing the race card.

EXPEL AND JAIL THIS PIECE OF TRASH pic.twitter.com/dt6hbHSKqs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 21, 2025

"If this is what Congress is becoming, where they're always trying to intimidate you, scare tactics, especially attacking minorities, black and brown people, then we're going to have to keep fighting for the district," she told CSPAN.

She also issued a statement.

I will not be intimidated. Our fight continues.



Read the full statement at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/v3EdXuBnWy — Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (@CongresswomanSC) November 20, 2025

"This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment — and I am innocent. The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues," the statement read. "From day one, I have fully cooperated with every lawful request, and I will continue to do so until this matter is resolved. I am deeply grateful for the support of my district, and I remain confident that the truth will prevail. I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue fighting for my constituents."

Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother allegedly billed the state for $50,000 worth of work. They were overpaid more than $5 million and didn't return the funds.

Zeroes and decimal points are really, really important. From the indictment of Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick: pic.twitter.com/sMFERD31dr — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 21, 2025

"The July 1, 2021 payment included a payment of $5,057,850.00 for Trinity's May 14, 2021 invoice. This payment exceeded the amount requested on the May 14, 2021 invoice by $5,007,271.50 and was the result of a clerical error by FDEM," the complaint reads. "Starting upon Trinity's receipt of that overpayment on July 1, 2021, Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick and Edwin Cherfilus retained the $5,007,271.50 that was mistakenly deposited into Bank Account 1, which they controlled, with the intent to keep the stolen funds and convert the funds for their own use and for the benefit of Cherfilus-McCormick, her election campaign committee, SCM for Congress, and others."