Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Says the Golden Age of Travel Begins With You

With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, many Americans will be traveling to see loved ones for the holidays, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is hoping America will fly friendlier skies this year. Amid a rash of incidents on American-based airlines, including fights and defiant passengers. Many of those altercations go viral thanks to social media, and the recent Schumer Shutdown — which hampered air travel for weeks — didn't help things.

We've seen a 400 percent increase in in-flight outbursts from 2019, with one in five flight attendants facing physical incidents. There have been 13,8000 unruly passenger incidents since 2021.

Despite those setbacks, Duffy is hoping to usher in the Golden Age of Air Travel, and he's taking that message directly to the people who can make the travel experience more pleasant: Americans.

Here's more:

With the goal to have every holiday traveler cleared for takeoff this busy winter season, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy detailed a new initiative to ensure safety in the skies and aboard America’s passenger aircraft. "Bringing civility back, I think, enhances the travel experience for everybody," Duffy said of his vision for the "golden age of transportation," during an exclusive interview on the "FOX Business In Depth: The Flight Path Forward" special hosted by Cheryl Casone on Wednesday. "So I've asked people for feedback… what happens at the gate? And again, are people nice to the gate agents? What happens with some of the brawls we've seen at baggage claim? People behaving well on the airplane?" he continued. The Trump administration’s airline-focused civility campaign will aim to "inspire" a return to decorum and politeness while addressing a record surge in unruly passengers disrupting flights for millions of travelers, according to a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

Duffy also sat down with Fox News to discuss this new campaign.

The Golden Age of Travel starts with ALL OF US.



Let’s be merry this holiday season as we fly! 🦃🌲



Dress up to go to the airport, help a stranger out, and be in a good mood.



We can bring civility back, it’s as easy as that! 🤝✈️ pic.twitter.com/CSAYe6ME31 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 20, 2025

In an interview with Fox News, Duffy said, "Donald Trump talks about the golden age of transportation, the golden age of America but the golden age in transportation truly begins with you, the traveler."

"Just watch social media. You have brawls at the baggage claim. You have passengers berating gate agents. We have unruly passengers on airplanes. People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly," Duffy added.

"Help people out, be nice, be courteous," Duffy continued. "We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season. Help people out. Be in a good mood. Dress up. Bring civility back to travel. And I think everyone's experience is going to be that much better."

Secretary Duffy also dropped a promotional video about restoring civility and good behavior in air travel.

It’s not your imagination. Traveling has become more uncivilized!



The Facts:



❌ 400% increase in outbursts on planes since 2019

❌ 1 in 5 flight attendants report experiencing physical incidents

❌ Unruly passenger events DOUBLED since 2019



But it doesn’t have to be this… pic.twitter.com/IS8HAemVQc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 19, 2025

"But it doesn't have to be this way," Duffy wrote. "The Golden Age of Travel starts with all of us. It’s time to bring back civility and manners when we travel."

