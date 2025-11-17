MA Governor Healey Appoints Man to the State's 'Commission on the Status of Women'

The Democratic Party's war on women continues, with the latest salvo coming from Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Healey appointed Giselle Byrd, a trans woman, to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women back in August.

UNREAL. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) appointed Giselle Byrd, a man pretending to be a woman, to the ‘Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’ which advises on policy to improve opportunities for women.



You cannot make this up pic.twitter.com/gWk0saIc8T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2025

Last month, Byrd said during a hearing that the commission "has a new voice" because he's its "first trans woman of color."

Here's more:

State Rep. Alyson Sullivan-Almeida (R-7th Plymouth) told the Herald Sunday night the governor had plenty of other candidates to choose from. “Out of the nearly three and a half million biological girls and women in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Gov. Healey couldn’t identify a qualified biological woman to appoint to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women?” asked Sullivan-Almeida. The Plymouth rep pointed out the commission’s goal — as the website states — is to be “an independent state agency charged with reviewing the status of women and girls in Massachusetts and offering policy recommendations that would improve access to opportunities and equality for all.” The state Senate bill would do the same for trans people. Yet, Byrd’s appointment stands. “Why on earth would the governor think anyone but a biological woman would make any sense!” Sullivan-Almeida added. “This appointment makes no sense.”

As the news spread on social media, some Democrats, including California's Scott Wiener, took offense to the outrage that Healey appointed a man to a commission that deals with women's issues.

Wiener called LibsofTikTok a "straight up hate group" who was inciting violence against people.

You’re so thirsty for engagement you don’t care if your bigotry incites violence against people. Libs of TikTok is a straight up hate group.



For the record, that outfit is amazing, as is the woman wearing it. https://t.co/NGC5xgxRMl — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 16, 2025

Byrd is a man, Senator.

Wiener was roasted by social media users for his stance.

You believe a man (who broke his wife’s jaw) is now a woman. Pardon me if I don’t trust your fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/34w6bNSQth — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) November 16, 2025

But Democrats will insist they're the "Party of Women."

Men pretending to be women are the hate group.



They invade our spaces and threaten us with violence when we protest.



They steal spots from women in women-only positions and attack us when we say they don't belong.



They steal womanhood to wear as a costume using the most… — Shashi (@shashigalore) November 16, 2025

"They steal womanhood to wear as a costume using the most grossly offensive stereotypes and then claim it makes them more of a woman than us. They're evil and so is anyone who supports fake men at the expense of real women," the post read.

Of course, the Left will tell men who oppose abortion that they have no say in the issue, because they don't have a uterus. Then they'll turn around and appoint a man to a women's commission, and pretend it's not only logical, but sane.

A spokesperson for Governor Healey also pushed back against the outrage, saying, "Giselle Byrd is a highly respected leader in the Boston arts community who is committed to the advancement of women. The Commission has a bipartisan history of having LGBT representation, as Governor Baker appointed the first transgender woman to the Commission in 2016."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

