Here's What the Creators of Satirical 'Anne Frank' Musical Don't Want You to Know About Its Last 20 Mins

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 15, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File

This is one of the most depraved things we've ever seen. But given the state of the American Left and its antisemitic, anti-Israel stance, it's not surprising.

There's an off-Broadway show called Slam Frank, and it wants audiences to keep their mouths shut about the last 20 minutes of the show.

Why?

Well, here's why:

The New York based off-broadway show, titled Slam Frank – with the largely non-Jewish cast singing and dancing while wearing yellow Stars of David, is marketed as a musical satire, which was developed after a widely mocked social media post which asked whether Anne Frank, who was murdered by the Nazis, ever “considered her white privilege”.

Estee Stimler, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, was taken to the show and was horrified by the last 20 minutes, describing how some audience members left, but that she was not seated in a position to leave. Stimler, who is not a journalist, subsequently wrote a comment piece for Jewish News about her experience of the musical.

Within a matter of hours, Jewish News was approached by a public relations firm, stating that “we have a very strict embargo policy for all journalists” and that: “We do have some important messaging around the embargo on the last 20 minutes of the show, while we encourage and welcome conversation, we ask that no details be revealed about the final 20 minutes of the show.”

And when it comes to the last 20 minutes, well, read it for yourself:

A comedy musical based loosely on the life of Anne Frank attempts to swear the audience – and media – to secrecy about the last 20 minutes of the show – in which characters chant about ‘Palestine’, don fake noses and dip their hands in a blood-like substance, with “Anne” throwing a page of her diary out of the window to alert the Nazis to her family’s presence in order to prevent the creation of Israel.

Lovely.

There is no other religion on Earth where making such a satirical musical would be tolerated or applauded in any way, shape, or form.

Extremely sick.

That is correct.

It's a good reason to ignore them. If it was meant to be satirical and funny, in the vein of The Book of Mormon, there wouldn't be an embargo on the last 20 minutes.

