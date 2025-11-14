Satanic Temple Loses Idaho Abortion Lawsuit

The Satanic Temple (TST) has made quite a name for itself with its push for abortion. In 2023, they opened an online abortion clinic called the "Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic," and last year, they opened the "Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic" in Virginia.

TST, based in Massachusetts, has made it very clear that they view abortion as a religious right and a "sacrament." In Idaho, they filed suit against the state's anti-abortion laws on the grounds of religious freedom. According to the Idaho Statesman, the suit claimed "The ban extracted economic value from pregnant women’s wombs, in violation of the Fifth Amendment; effectively made pregnant women slaves, in violation of the 13th Amendment; gave unconstitutional preferences to rape victims, in violation of the 14th Amendment; and violated Idaho’s religious freedom statutes."

Yesterday, a judge dismissed those claims.

Victory: Satan lost in Idaho! The Satanic Temple just lost its lawsuit claiming abortion is a “religious right.” Sorry, child sacrifice isn’t protected under freedom of religion.https://t.co/oBMs0ZrsOS — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) November 13, 2025

Here's more:

A religious organization that says it encourages benevolence and empathy challenged Idaho’s abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. On Monday, the case came to a close. The Satanic Temple, based in Salem, Massachusetts, sued Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and the state, arguing that Idaho’s abortion ban, which is among the most stringent in the nation, violates the Constitution. ... The Satanic Temple sued after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which gave states authority to ban or restrict abortion. Idaho’s ban outlaws nearly all abortions with narrow exceptions. The organization uses the figure of Satan as a symbol of rebellion against authority and injustice, not as a deity to be worshipped, according to its website. It advocates for the separation of church and state and various civil rights, including bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.

It's hard to see how an organization that "encourages benevolence and empathy" does so by naming an abortion clinic after the mother of a pro-life Supreme Court Justice, but we digress.

U.S. District Judge David C. Nye, initially dismissed the case in 2024. TST appealed to the Ninth Circuit, which ruled TST lacked legal standing and remanded the case back to Judge Nye. According to Local 8 News, Nye dismissed the case with prejudice, writing his ruling, "No amendment could change the Court’s holding because the Court’s reasoning was based on the sheer unworkability of TST’s arguments as applied to the constitutional context. TST’s efforts to shoehorn its disagreements with Idaho’s abortion statutes into constitutional claims rang of the classic phrase 'trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.' It simply does not work."

Judge Nye also called TST's legal arguments "absurd" and "outlandish."

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador issued a statement on the ruling as well. He called it a "significant legal victory" and wrote, "Idaho’s pro-life laws protect both mothers and unborn children, and this decision confirms those protections are constitutionally sound. The Satanic Temple’s attempt to manufacture constitutional violations out of disagreement with Idaho’s values has been rejected at every level. We’ve defended Idaho’s laws through every stage of this litigation, and we will continue protecting the right of Idaho’s elected representatives to defend life."

“when we have a pregnant plaintiff, we will refile a claim”

Due to the speed of the court, this means that they intend to prop up a woman with a child and make her claim “my born child should have been killed in utero!” How compassionate. — Eric Brown ⚙️ (@MrE2theB) November 14, 2025

It shows a very anti-life, anti-woman mentality.

