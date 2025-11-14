C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown
Tipsheet

Graham Platner's Campaign Failed to File His Personal Financial Disclosures

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 14, 2025 1:30 PM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has had a rough couple of weeks. At the end of October, both his campaign manager and finance director resigned and now a new report shows his campaign still hasn't filed Platner's financial disclosure, which was due two months ago.

Here's more:

Platner filed his Statement of Candidacy on August 18, meaning his team needed to file the disclosure by September 17. The campaign is now eight weeks delinquent.

The online database of Senate candidates’ financial disclosures—which is maintained by the Secretary of the Senate—does not include any filings from Platner’s campaign.

“He must not have filed it yet because it’s not in our system,” a phone operator with the Senate Office of Public Records told The Judge Street Journal after searching for Platner’s filing.

The Platner campaign did not respond to a request for comment, and spokesman Joe Calvello did not answer three phone calls from the Journal.

According to the Maine Wire, Platner's campaign treasurer, Victoria Perrone, resigned in October, too. She was responsible for compliance oversight. There are also reports Platner's campaign put his wife on the campaign payroll rather than compromise the $4,800 in VA disability payments Platner receives, and Platner said he gets no income from his oyster farm work.

The maximum penalty for failing to file this disclosure is $200.

