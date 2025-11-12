UK Greens Party Member Finally Realizes Flooding Her City With 'Asylum Seekers' Is a Bad Idea

The U.K. has a massive problem with migrants and "asylum seekers." For years, those groups have infiltrated the country, bringing with them crime, including rampant sexual assaults, and cultural conflicts as the largely Muslim migrants clash with British society.

Of course, the powers that be — out of a fear of being called racist — have largely sided with the migrants. That means turning a blind eye to the grooming gangs, giving sexual predators slaps on the wrist in court, and putting British citizens in prison for the "crime" of complaining about the migrants on social media.

But when it's the Left's ox that's being gored, they start singing a different tune. This includes the Greens Party deputy leader Rachel Millward, who now objects to housing in her constituency.

Why? Safety concerns, of course.

🚨NEW: The new Greens party deputy-leader Rachel Millward has objected to housing asylum seekers in her constituency, citing safety concerns

Millward's letter reads in part (emphasis added):

We are writing to state our strong objection to the decision you have taken to use Crowborough Army Camp as a temporary location for 600 asylum seekers, because the dire mismanagement of the situation is already causing major problems, and because we simply do not have information to reassure us that the wellbeing and safety of both asylum seekers and local communities will be properly safeguarded. As you know, our Council was not told that you had made this decision until after the news was leaked to the press. Along with East Sussex County Council we received a strictly confidential briefing on 10th October in which our officers learned that you were considering using the Camp. We raised significant concerns about the suitability of the site, but we were told that any decision about its use was a matter for you, and you alone, as Minister. Following that briefing we wrote to you and highlighted various concerns — quite clearly accommodating 600 men on one site with no right to work brings significant risks. We had concerns about staffing resource at the camp, about police provision and about the additional strain on already over-stretched public services. Crucially, we clarified that it would be essential for the Home Office to communicate any plans properly and meaningfully with local residents. We requested you engage with all relevant public sector partners, e.g. the Town Council, relevant stakeholder groups, local MPs, the voluntary sector and the local community itself. We were assured this would happen. We were told we would be able to meet you on site so that, as local leaders, we could discuss concerns ahead of your decision. ... Since your unilateral decision was unceremoniously leaked, worried residents have inundated the Council and individual councillors with letters and emails raising significant and valid points of concern. We take no account of any racist or politically motivated communications that have also been received. Local MPs are outraged that you chose not to tell them in advance, and are repeatedly sharing misinformation about our involvement. Local stakeholders are angered by the complete lack of communication or consultation. ... Please do not underestimate the gravity of the situation here. The Home Office’s lack of presence locally is lamentable. Given your and your team’s total failure to keep the promises made and the now obvious consequences of that failure, it is essential that you reverse your decision.

Of course, despite those concerns, Millward had to make sure and condemn the "racist" comments.

Typical lefties. All of their virtue has to be oursourced to the rest of us, whilst they happily live in their little hobbit homes.

Of course. It's never an issue until it impacts them personally.

She clearly sees the problem with dumping 600 unvetted foreign men, who have nothing to do all day, onto a community, but only when it affects her.



She clearly sees the problem with dumping 600 unvetted foreign men, who have nothing to do all day, onto a community, but only when it affects her.

Rachel and her party do not give a single fuck when it's YOUR community that has to house them.

Her own words come back to bite her, and hard.

I will never pass up the opportunity to tell you that Rachel:



- Lives in a £2m house behind a large wall

- Has an indoor pool that generates 4 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

- is a landlord



She’s all the things her party hates https://t.co/fH20oZTvng — Dux (@DuxVult1) November 10, 2025

As this writer often says, it's (D)ifferent when they do it. But since Millward is a member of the Greens Party, she'll amend that to: It's (G)ood when they do it.

