Tipsheet

Journalism: SiriusXM Host Literally Worships at the Feet of Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 5:00 PM
Townhall Media

It's not news to anyone that the media are just an arm of the Democratic Party. That's escalated in recent years, but for a while now, the so-called journalists have become nothing more than stenographers and propagandists for the DNC.

This is the first time we've got an image that perfectly encapsulates just how much the media loves the Democrats, however. A Sirius XM news personality literally kissed the feet of Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX-100).

Miller likely has no idea how cringeworthy and off-putting this sort of slobbering fan-girling really is, and that's scary.

She also loves Nancy Pelosi

But back to her disturbing behavior with Crockett.

She's a journalist, that alone explains all of it.

This is our sentiment exactly.

Literally.

Yes. Tell us more about how MAGA is a cult, Leftists.

Exactly this.

There has been talk in Democratic circles that Jasmine Crockett is the future of the party, and a push has been made to make her the face of the party. Back in June, The Hill ran an op-ed saying Crockett would bring the party "back from the brink:"

Democrats are about to blow millions of dollars on an almost certainly futile effort to build a ‘liberal Joe Rogan’ when they should be studying how Crockett’s unlikely path to Washington shaped her hugely popular message. As one of the few party figures who can speak with authenticity to the millions of voters who lost faith in the Democratic Party after 2024, Crockett should be playing a lead role in reshaping the party’s 2026 message. Do Democrats see what they have? 

Crockett’s brashness may strike some Beltway stiffs as rude or disrespectful, but it’s actually a powerful reflection of the alienation millions of Democratic voters feel, including the 7 percent of Black men and nearly 10 percent of nonwhite young people who gave up on the party after the last election. To those voters, Crockett’s passion doesn’t look disrespectful — it looks appropriate to a moment where most Americans are paying more for everything from groceries to medicine while Donald Trump’s Department of Justice tears away civil rights protections root and branch.

In July, Crockett herself said she's the future of the Dems, as The Houston Chronicle wrote:

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett presents herself as a fierce Democratic voice "for the people." However, as her party struggles to define its core message, some colleagues question whether she's the firebrand she claims to be. 

In a profile by The Atlantic following Crockett through the lead-up of her bid to head the U.S. House Oversight Committee, the Dallas congresswoman touted her willingness to embody what Democrats right now needed: "sharper, fiercer communicators." She praised herself for her seemingly growing global reach, racking up one of the highest follower counts of any House member.

It raises serious questions about how the media would cover someone like Crockett if she were to rise to a higher office. We cannot trust the media to cover her candidacy and her work impartially and honestly when they're literally kissing her feet.

It does tell us a lot, and none of it is good.

