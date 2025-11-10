SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Guns, the Founding Fathers, and Consequences Betray Oregon Court's Ignorance
Check Out the Misleading NY Post Headline About a Beloved Long Island Veteran Killed by Speeding Criminal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Vietnam War veteran Peter Morris, 80, had just left his granddaughter's elementary school, where he'd attended a commemoration ceremony. He got into his car when, moments later, he was hit by Randy Colon, a 24-year-old driving a stolen Nissan.

Morris' car was pushed onto the school's lawn and he died of his injuries.

Here's more:

A beloved Long Island veteran tragically died after being struck by a stolen car mere moments after leaving a commemoration at his granddaughters elementary school.

Vietnam War veteran Peter Morris, 80, had just climbed into his car outside Woodward Parkway Elementary School in South Farmingdale just before noon Friday, when a stolen Nissan driven by 24-year-old Randy Colon slammed into him at full speed.

Morris’ car was thrown smoking onto the school lawn, while Colon spilled out of his car and attempted to flee on foot.

Colon was later apprehended by law enforcement.

But what we want to focus on here is the wording choice of the headline. This is yet another example of the media wording the headline so it sounds like the car, and not the criminal behind the wheel, is responsible for the death of Peter Morris.

When an Islamic-state jihadist killed ten people in New Orleans during the early hours of New Year's Day, the AP headline read "a vehicle drove into a crowd" on Bourbon Street. They did the same thing after a driver plowed into a crowd outside a L.A. nightclub. It's not just the media, either. When a terrorist drove into a crowd in Munich earlier this year, the Munich Security Conference said "a vehicle drove into a crowd of people" in a post on X. When Darrell Brooks drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, the headlines read "SUV ploughed" into the crowd.

Cars do not randomly plow into crowds and kill people. Cars are driven into crowds by criminals who choose to drive recklessly or as part of a terror attack or another crime.

Randy Colon got behind the wheel and drove at 100 mph. That's how.

No, he didn't. We all know why, too.

As opposed to, you know, the criminal behind the wheel.

Yes, we do.

