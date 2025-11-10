Anchorage School District Puts Disclaimer Distancing Itself From the Viewpoints in Our Founding Documents

There's a very real effort that's been underway in public schools to undermine America and its history in order to fundamentally change our nation and its Constitution.

But there's likely none more illustrative than this out of Alaska, where the Anchorage School District (ASD) put a literal disclaimer on the Constitution that reads, "The Anchorage School District does not endorse these materials or the viewpoint expressed in them."

.@ASDschools put a “disclaimer” on the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.



“The Anchorage School District does not endorse these materials or the viewpoint expressed in them.”



You cannot make this up.



HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS pic.twitter.com/aPOd8P1Zbj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2025

What does this mean? What do they object to and oppose?

Does this mean the ASD doesn't endorse free speech? Does it oppose the abolition of slavery and the right of Black Americans and women to vote? Does it object to the two-term limit for Presidents? The possibilities here are endless.

Here's more:

What does it mean when a government-funded institution refuses to endorse our country’s Supreme Law of the Land and the documents forming the basis of our national identity? Not only did Anchorage School District refuse to endorse the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence but took pains to sticker an “Anchorage School District does not endorse the materials or viewpoints expressed in them” disclaimer on the documents. Such a blatant attack on our most foundational documents which detail America’s most dearly held values and shapes the American identity requires explanation. Which viewpoints contained in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence does ASD take umbrage with? As one of our most powerful societal institutions, American public education represents America’s principles and has a sacred duty to train future generations in those values. MRAK was informed of ASD’s anti-American disclaimer by Katherine Hardy, whose daughter discovered the disclaimer pasted on a pamphlet of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence sent home with school kids.

Now the Alaska Attorney General is chiming in.

BREAKING UPDATE: Alaska AG has responded to @ASDschools putting a “disclaimer” on the Constitution and Declaration of Independence:



“This is deeply concerning… something has gone terribly wrong”



Time to investigate @ASDschools. I wonder what propaganda they’re pushing onto… https://t.co/MwHnvi87JZ pic.twitter.com/YQbjiOycGI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 10, 2025

Stephen J. Cox wrote on X, "This is deeply concerning. Public officers have to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. I took such an oath on my first day. Alaska law requires school board members to sign—and swear to support and defend—the U.S. Constitution. When a public school district says it won’t endorse the Constitution or the Declaration, or “the viewpoints expressed in them,” something has gone terribly wrong."

This is deeply concerning. Public officers have to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. I took such an oath on my first day. Alaska law requires school board members to sign—and swear to support and defend—the U.S. Constitution. When a public school district says it won’t… https://t.co/W6tIWThLLy pic.twitter.com/K4ToEVDnKU — Alaska Attorney General Stephen J Cox (@AGofAlaska) November 10, 2025

Cox added, "Our laws also call schools to honor the flag and regularly recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Those traditions are valuable reminders of who we are as a Country and what brings us together."

A disclaimer saying the school district doesn’t endorse these documents can only confuse students, by implying their own school won’t stand for the first principles of our Republic. It raises important questions, and we’ll get the answers. — Alaska Attorney General Stephen J Cox (@AGofAlaska) November 10, 2025

So far, ASD has not released a statement on the issue. Several outlets, including Townhall, have reached out for comment and have not received a reply.







