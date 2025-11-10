SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, But Good Luck,...
Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in...
House Dems Are Melting Down Over Senate Deal to End the Shutdown
Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It
This Supreme Court Case Could Be a Game-Changer for Future Elections
The AP Story About Our Pets' Carbon Footprint Left Out One Very Important...
First 'Openly Trans' New Hampshire Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Charges
Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now
Check Out the Misleading NY Post Headline About a Beloved Long Island Veteran...
The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer
VIP
Kansas Gun Case a Prime Example of Absolute Stupidity
VIP
Guns, the Founding Fathers, and Consequences Betray Oregon Court's Ignorance
From Survival to Hope: The Struggle of Jews in the Former Soviet Union
Tipsheet

Anchorage School District Puts Disclaimer Distancing Itself From the Viewpoints in Our Founding Documents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 10, 2025 4:00 PM
National Archives via AP

There's a very real effort that's been underway in public schools to undermine America and its history in order to fundamentally change our nation and its Constitution.

Advertisement

But there's likely none more illustrative than this out of Alaska, where the Anchorage School District (ASD) put a literal disclaimer on the Constitution that reads, "The Anchorage School District does not endorse these materials or the viewpoint expressed in them."

What does this mean? What do they object to and oppose?

Does this mean the ASD doesn't endorse free speech? Does it oppose the abolition of slavery and the right of Black Americans and women to vote? Does it object to the two-term limit for Presidents? The possibilities here are endless.

Here's more:

What does it mean when a government-funded institution refuses to endorse our country’s Supreme Law of the Land and the documents forming the basis of our national identity? Not only did Anchorage School District refuse to endorse the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence but took pains to sticker an “Anchorage School District does not endorse the materials or viewpoints expressed in them” disclaimer on the documents. Such a blatant attack on our most foundational documents which detail America’s most dearly held values and shapes the American identity requires explanation.  

Which viewpoints contained in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence does ASD take umbrage with? As one of our most powerful societal institutions, American public education represents America’s principles and has a sacred duty to train future generations in those values.  

MRAK was informed of ASD’s anti-American disclaimer by Katherine Hardy, whose daughter discovered the disclaimer pasted on a pamphlet of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence sent home with school kids.  

Recommended

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ALASKA EDUCATION FREE SPEECH HISTORY

Now the Alaska Attorney General is chiming in.

Stephen J. Cox wrote on X, "This is deeply concerning. Public officers have to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution. I took such an oath on my first day. Alaska law requires school board members to sign—and swear to support and defend—the U.S. Constitution. When a public school district says it won’t endorse the Constitution or the Declaration, or “the viewpoints expressed in them,” something has gone terribly wrong."

Cox added, "Our laws also call schools to honor the flag and regularly recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Those traditions are valuable reminders of who we are as a Country and what brings us together."

Advertisement
So far, ASD has not released a statement on the issue. Several outlets, including Townhall, have reached out for comment and have not received a reply.


Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Meet the Press Host Plays Video That Blows Up Hakeem Jeffries' Stance in Shutdown Fight Matt Vespa
Naked Man Attacks Armed Vietnam Vet, Immediately Regrets It Jeff Charles
Maybe Totally Legalizing Vice Was Not Such a Great Idea After All Kurt Schlichter
I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, But Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa
The Knives Are Out for Chuck Schumer Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Kaine Lets It Slip Why Democrats Drew Out the Shutdown Until Now Amy Curtis
Advertisement