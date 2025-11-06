Tuesday Night Sucked. Now, Get Over It.
Tipsheet

Stephen Colbert Celebrates Mamdani's Win With Cringe 'Comedy'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 06, 2025 10:15 AM
Townhall Media

While a lot of people are rightly horrified at the thought of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani being the next mayor of New York, there's one person who is happy about it.

That's Stephen Colbert, the late-night host who stopped being funny a long time ago in favor of being a political hack.

"Folks, last night in New York City, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won a stunning upset to become the city's next Public Advocate," Colbert began. That's an interesting way to refer to the openly socialist mayor. As we told you earlier, this "public advocate" is already begging for money from the working-class New Yorkers he's about to drive into poverty.

"Is this true? I'm being told just now that they've already changed the poem on the Statue of Liberty...'I'm not crying, you're crying,'" Colbert said.

Gee, that's comedy gold right there. It's a total mystery why this guy's contract is over in May and his show will be signing off permanently.

That's a very good question.

Exactly. Colbert doesn't live in NYC and none of Mamdani's disastrous policies will harm him in any way.

Yes, they are. A lot of people who embrace socialism think it's all kittens and unicorns until they're stuck in a factory for 12 hours a day, six days a week. Or find themselves in the gulag.

