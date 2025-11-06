Stephen Colbert Celebrates Mamdani's Win With Cringe 'Comedy'

While a lot of people are rightly horrified at the thought of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani being the next mayor of New York, there's one person who is happy about it.

Advertisement

That's Stephen Colbert, the late-night host who stopped being funny a long time ago in favor of being a political hack.

Colbert imagines the Statue of Liberty responding to Mamdani’s victory speech: “I’m not crying, you’re crying” pic.twitter.com/in48USWbZB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2025

"Folks, last night in New York City, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won a stunning upset to become the city's next Public Advocate," Colbert began. That's an interesting way to refer to the openly socialist mayor. As we told you earlier, this "public advocate" is already begging for money from the working-class New Yorkers he's about to drive into poverty.

"Is this true? I'm being told just now that they've already changed the poem on the Statue of Liberty...'I'm not crying, you're crying,'" Colbert said.

Gee, that's comedy gold right there. It's a total mystery why this guy's contract is over in May and his show will be signing off permanently.

How can you tell she's crying under all of that? pic.twitter.com/BbDMqeawsu — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) November 6, 2025

That's a very good question.

It should be noted that Colbert does not live in NYC and will never pay their higher taxes. https://t.co/QyVGune4gF — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) November 6, 2025

Exactly. Colbert doesn't live in NYC and none of Mamdani's disastrous policies will harm him in any way.

It’s not just that this isn’t funny, it’s that Colbert makes 20M a year and when the revolution is televised (or live streamed) they’re still gonna yank him out of his bed in his comfy J Peterman pajamas… https://t.co/rRirFeGnSI — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 6, 2025

Yes, they are. A lot of people who embrace socialism think it's all kittens and unicorns until they're stuck in a factory for 12 hours a day, six days a week. Or find themselves in the gulag.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.