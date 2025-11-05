Hakeem Jeffries' Shutdown Narrative Got Bodied by CNN Last Night
Tipsheet

Jimmy Kimmel Hosts SNAP Food Bank Instead of Paying His Fair Share

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 05, 2025 12:00 PM
Townhall Media

What happened to the rich paying "their fair share"? It's a great wedge issue talking point for the election. Democrats tell voters they're poor or struggling because someone like Jeff Bezos is hogging all the money. It sees wealth as a finite thing that they, and only they, are worthy of distributing.

It's not, of course. Jeff Bezos, for example, created a company that provides consumers with goods and services conveniently, thus generating billions in revenue, millions of jobs, and value. But Democrats think that's unfair, and the only way to balance the scales is to take from guys like Jeff and give it to people who don't work to earn their living.

And when an opportunity for a member of the wealthy class to be generous with their fortune comes around, we find few, if any, of them actually are.

Case in point: Jimmy Kimmel.

Here's more:

The food bank is being hosted at the ABC show’s backlot in Hollywood and is set to gather both food and donations for local orgs St. Joseph Center and the Los Angeles Food Bank. “Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors, and families,” Kimmel wrote on Instagram. “To support our community members in need, we’re starting a donation center.”

The center is set to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT at the Hollywood lot’s 6901 Hawtorn Avenue address. In his post, Kimmel listed low-sodium soups and stews, canned tuna, chicken and salmon, nut butters, low-sugar cereals, protein bars, pasta, and rice as “most-needed foods.” The center also requested crackers, fruit snacks, trail mix, facial cleansers, oral hygiene items, soap, deodorant, and feminine products for those in need.

Jimmy Kimmel has a net worth of $50 million and an annual salary of approximately $15 to $16 million. He's no Jeff Bezos, but he's better off than most of us.

But he expects average Californians to donate to help their neighbors instead of, you know, forking over some of his cash.

Yet we notice it didn't.

Just like Obamacare was supposed to save families $2,500 per year on premiums. Weird how those savings and assistance never seem to materialize.

Yes, he should. But he won't. Democrats are only charitable with other people's money.

This is exactly what we should have been doing all along. Without the fanfare and Rolling Stone articles, though.

Of course, there were always hungry people in and around California. It has one of, if not the, highest homeless population in the country. Yet Jimmy Kimmel didn't bother to do a food bank or make a donation to them until it became a political cudgel with which he could bash Republicans.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

