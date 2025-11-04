Wisconsin's Voter Rolls Are a Mess

Today is election day in several parts of the country. One state that does not have elections, however, is Wisconsin. Perhaps that's a good thing, because it appears there's a problem with Wisconsin voter registrations, as more than 40,000 of them don't match the state's driver's license/ID database.

More than 41K Wisconsin voter registrations don't match driver, ID database, state data shows https://t.co/1Z6WPKMtUw — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 3, 2025

Here's more:

There are more than 41,000 voter registrations in the state without matching Department of Transportation records such as drivers licenses or identification cards, a number that is nearly double the total from 2020, according to Wisconsin Election Commission data acquired by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The data is required by the Help America Vote Act but WILL was denied further information from the databases to verify what the specific discrepancies were. They include 11,174 registrations without a driver’s license number, up from 4,885 in 2020 and 24,733 cases where a name does not fully match WisDOT information, up from 15,260 in 2020.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) deputy counsel Lucas Vebber told Center Square, "We’re not in any way saying that these 40,000 votes were fraudulent votes. We don’t know that. We don’t even know if these 40,000 names were even voters in the election. We know that they’re on the voter registration list and it’s certainly likely, of course, that some of them voted."

Vebber added “But we don’t know because we don’t know who voted and we don’t know what all the discrepancies are. It could be something innocuous, it could be something more serious. But our point in the letter is just saying this is serious enough that questions need to be answered and we need a little more transparency here from the government.”

This report comes less than a month after we learned Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul appealed a ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell that ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) verify all registered voters are citizens and to stop accepting voter registrations without verifying citizenship. In his ruling, Judge Maxwell said the WEC was "violating state and federal statutes by maintaining an election system that potentially allows individuals on to the voter rolls who may not be lawfully entitled to cast a vote in Wisconsin" and "is failing in the most basic task of ensuring that only lawful voters make it to the voter roll from where lawful votes are cast."

Kaul appealed, arguing that Maxwell's ruling would "require a massive overhaul of Wisconsin’s voter registration system and the creation of new verification requirements not otherwise provided for by statute" and that such changes would "require months of development and testing before the changes may be deployed."

It's very clear that Wisconsin has issues with election integrity and voter roll irregularities. As the state's top law enforcement officer, Kaul should be looking to remove ineligible voters and follow state law. He's not doing that and neither is the WEC.

“What are they doing to ensure the integrity of our voter registration list?” Vebber said. “That’s a real good question for WEC. If they have this information, then they are aware of this discrepancy. What are they doing with it? We’d like to know.”

Voters deserve to know, and they deserve to know before next year, when the state's gubernatorial and other elections take place.

