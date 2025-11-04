Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me

On October 29, Variety held a Power of Women event in Los Angeles. It featured celebrities including Sydney Sweeney, Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jane Fonda.

Here's some more on that from People:

At Vanity Fair's Power of Women 2025 event on Oct. 29, Jane Fonda recalled the impossible task of not giggling while on the Monster-in-Law set, where she met pal Wanda Sykes 20 years ago. While introducing Sykes — who played Ruby, the assistant to Fonda's character, Viola, in the film — as one of this year's honorees, Fonda shed light on her and Sykes' silly behind-the-scenes moments. ... "It was a challenging shoot — not just 'cause I had to keep slapping Jennifer Lopez — 'cause I had to keep a straight face when working with Wanda," Fonda said in her speech. "We both liked to improvise, so I never knew what she was going to say. And I swear, every take would get funnier and funnier," she added.

Fonda was there to introduce comedian Wanda Sykes, one of five honored for her "professional achievements" and "philanthropic efforts." Fonda praised Sykes as someone who was "always working hard to open doors for people after her," and it didn't take long for Skyes to make Fonda look foolish for saying that.

Wanda Sykes says she prefers not to hire a man or white person pic.twitter.com/2zioWv2wjS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 31, 2025

"But I'm going to be up front with you," Sykes said. "When it comes to a position and I look on the paper and they right there, or she might be right her and he's up there, I'm hiring the woman. That's just how I operate," Sykes said to applause. "And I'm gonna be honest with you, if she's a Black woman...girl, you got the job."

So, Sykes will open doors. Unless you're White or a man.

How very tolerant of her.

I'm judging her by the content of her character, and I'm not impressed. — Lisa (@politeracy) November 1, 2025

Neither are we.

Sykes apparently splits her time between homes in Pennsylvania and New York. Both of those states have laws prohibiting discriminatory practices in hiring, which means anyone who attempted to apply for a job with Sykes could, possibly, sue her for this public admission.

