Following Mass Stabbing on UK Train, Defense Secretary Floats Idea of TSA-Style Station Security

Over the weekend, a man was arrested in the U.K. following a mass stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire. That attack injured at least ten people, many of them critically, and was yet another example of the rampant crime that's plaguing Great Britain.

Advertisement

Authorities have said there are no ties to terrorism and that the suspect, Anthony Williams, had threatened barbershop patrons the day before while wielding a large knife and had injured a 14-year-old, who was treated for minor injuries.

Rather than address the epidemic of violence and crime, politicians and law enforcement continue to enact asinine policies like knife and machete bans.

Now, Defense Secretary John Healey is looking to further punish law-abiding Brits by adding TSA-style security to train stations.

NEW: Defence Secretary John Healey fails to rule out introducing airport security-style checks at train stations https://t.co/KdYhQr0fD4 — Calgie (@christiancalgie) November 2, 2025

Here's more:

Defence Secretary John Healey has failed to rule out introducing airport security-style scanners at train stations in the wake of last night’s horrific rampage in Huntingdon. The senior minister was questioned about what information is currently known, and repeated government requests for members of the public to avoid speculating. Appearing on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show, Mr Healey was asked about potential security upgrades for train passengers. Ms Kuenssberg said: “After the attacks on 7/7 there was a government trial of bringing in security scanners at stations, is that something you think the government would like to look at?” Failing to rule the idea out, Mr Healey replied: “Not immediately.”

Americans are well-versed in the horrors of the TSA. As we saw yesterday, the ongoing Schumer Shutdown has driven TSA employees to stop showing up for a job they're not getting paid to do, leaving travelers with hours-long delays at security checkpoints.

As always, we all must suffer an endless litany of daily inconveniences and quality-of-life degradations so that those in charge can continue to refuse to tackle the actual root causes of the problem, because they don’t want to be seen as ‘mean’.



Pathetic cowards to a man. — The History Novice (@TheHistoryNov) November 2, 2025

It's always easier for authorities to make life inconvenient for the law-abiding rather than prosecuting, imprisoning, and punishing the criminals. In the U.K. and U.S., they would also look at a crime like this through a racial lens, as Williams is Black, and that will likely alter the outcome of his trial and any sentencing.

Arrive two hours before any train journey.



No, seriously, how will this work? Most train stations are completely open, even unmanned. The cost to do this would be INSANE, and no-one would ever use a train again.



It’s okay to just say “no, that’s a stupid idea”. https://t.co/5SKdunw6yK — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) November 2, 2025

Advertisement

It is a profoundly stupid idea, but, then again, perhaps discouraging Britons from traveling would be considered a feature of this plan instead of a bug.

Think of Chicago and New York, where subway stations are easily accessible and then imagine the nightmare it would be to have to go through security at every one of them.

The benefit of enforcing border controls at your borders is that you don't need to enforce border controls all over the place within your borders. https://t.co/nBPRs76HoT — James Clark 📈📉¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@mr_james_c) November 2, 2025

That would be racist and discriminatory, however, and Healey would never propose that idea.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.