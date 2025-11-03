Man Arrested After Mass Train Stabbing Leaves 10 Injured in Britain

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough has been remanded in custody after being charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and one count of possessing a bladed weapon.

The charges relate to a mass stabbing on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday that injured 10 people, as well as a separate attack on London’s public transport that left another person wounded. Police have said there is no evidence linking the attacks to terrorism.

“This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident,” the British Transport Police said in a statement.

Armed officers boarded the train and arrested two people after it made an emergency stop at Huntingdon Station. The main suspect was taken into custody within eight minutes of the initial emergency call.

The British Prime Minister wrote in a stement posted to X, "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

The day before the train attack, the suspect reportedly threatened people inside a barbershop with a large knife and had earlier stabbed a 14-year-old nearby. The teenager was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Chilling video shows UK mass train stabbing suspect storm into barbershop with huge knife — one day before rampage https://t.co/psZvyHcoDe pic.twitter.com/8zPz7Gflqa — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2025

