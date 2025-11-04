Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe
Did Jay Jones Just Try to Kick a Dog?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 1:20 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Today is election day in Virginia, and before voters go to the polls after work, they would do well to check out this video, featuring Democratic AG candidate Jay Jones.

Jones was interacting with a woman outside of a polling place when cameras caught him doing this. Watch and see for yourself:

Did Jones just try to kick that dog? If so, he just locked up the Hassan Piker vote.

That's exactly what we said.

That's sure what it looks like to several social media users.

Our sentiments exactly.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL VIRGINIA JAY JONES

We'd love to hear from the dog's owner on this.

That's what it looked like to us.

It's insane and sad.

As Price points out, Jones may have confused the dog for a Republican's child. We all know how Jones feels about those "little fascists," as he referred to the children of his Republican colleague Todd Gilbert. Jones also wished Gilbert's young sons would "die in their mother's arms" so Gilbert would "feel pain" and support gun control.

