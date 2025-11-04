Did Jay Jones Just Try to Kick a Dog?

Today is election day in Virginia, and before voters go to the polls after work, they would do well to check out this video, featuring Democratic AG candidate Jay Jones.
Jones was interacting with a woman outside of a polling place when cameras caught him doing this. Watch and see for yourself:
Jay Jones just tried to kick a dog outside a polling place in Virginia.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2025
In fairness, he may have confused it for a small child with Republican parents.pic.twitter.com/k4RMtL5Q9e
Did Jones just try to kick that dog? If so, he just locked up the Hassan Piker vote.
Hasan Piker: You already had my support! https://t.co/Gu6kp6Wgnr— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 4, 2025
That's exactly what we said.
Did @jonesjay just try to kick a dog? pic.twitter.com/vupQn9brpG— Klarke Kilgore (@KlarkeKilgore) November 4, 2025
That's sure what it looks like to several social media users.
https://t.co/ufHcLllqaI pic.twitter.com/XEgmL6BLXy— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 4, 2025
Our sentiments exactly.
what the f**k?— Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2025
I cant even try to rationalize this, he literally just tried to kick a dog https://t.co/f7kXtQRaAb
We'd love to hear from the dog's owner on this.
Lol, the “kick” looked like instinct.— DMartyr ~Agent of Chaos~ 🇺🇸 (@DMartyr) November 4, 2025
Jones immediately remembered he was in public and tried to pet it.https://t.co/nt8LOYvpKf
That's what it looked like to us.
It's insane that this ranks only second on the depraved things he's done this election. https://t.co/GwbjNmmRuh— Team Winsome (@Team_Winsome) November 4, 2025
It's insane and sad.
As Price points out, Jones may have confused the dog for a Republican's child. We all know how Jones feels about those "little fascists," as he referred to the children of his Republican colleague Todd Gilbert. Jones also wished Gilbert's young sons would "die in their mother's arms" so Gilbert would "feel pain" and support gun control.
