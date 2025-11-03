CBS Hires Some Hefty Security for Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss

Ever since the news broke that Paramount/CBS was going to buy The Free Press and bring founder Bari Weiss to CBS as editor-in-chief, the Left has been in full-blown meltdown mode.

John Oliver whined about Weiss on his show, where he makes $15 million a year, telling his audience, "Because unfortunately, the much bigger answer might be that a billionaire has chosen to inject contrarian, right-leaning opinion journalism into an American icon, even if -- much like that Thanksgiving Day Spiderman it has absolutely no f***ing business being there."

When Margaret Brennan asked Hakeem Jeffries some tough questions on Face the Nation, the Left called it "scary" and claimed Brennan sounded like "a Newsmax host" and staff bristled when Weiss wanted to know what they do.

Now Page Six is reporting that Weiss needs a hefty security detail that costs CBS $10,00 a day:

Bari Weiss’ security detail costs CBS $10,000 a day as network undergoes layoffs https://t.co/AZCVrGB57W pic.twitter.com/Ej9fFG9g5g — Page Six (@PageSix) November 3, 2025

Here's more:

At the same time that CBS is being slammed with layoffs, an awkward number is circulating around the halls of the Tiffany Network. Page Six hears that as staffers watch their colleagues pack up their desks, they’re also learning that the security detail for new CBSNews boss Bari Weiss costs the company five figures every day. Insiders tell us that eight bodyguards surround the Free Press founder at all times, and she’s shuttled around in a caravan of SUVs, much like the president and vice president. And we’re told that the Bari Barrier costs $10,000 daily. The figure for the unprecedented detail would be eye-catching enough. But the leak comes as the struggling network lost 100 staffers in a bloodbath, which has affected those at every level of the storied news organization right up to Lisa Ling — the onetime “The View” co-host who announced last week that she’s been let go as a contributor.

The New York Post described her detail as "beefy, chiseled bodyguards." Did the expect guys who look like Woody Allen?

CBS News boss Bari Weiss has 6 ‘beefy, chiseled’ bodyguards in protection detail: report https://t.co/wLsIIVPIuN pic.twitter.com/WzqJQdLjlB — New York Post (@nypost) October 22, 2025

While there are no credible threats against Weiss at this time, she's an outspoken supporter of Israel and the Jewish people. She also wants to restore some semblance of integrity and honesty to the journalism profession. The Left does not like any of those things.

Considering how psychotic people on the far left are, sounds like a good idea. — Keith 😬😬😬Burton (@bbeekk321) October 22, 2025

Always a good idea.

Leftists get violent when they don’t get their way. https://t.co/Cp8Pdt9BQa — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 3, 2025

Yes, they do.

CBS is headquartered in New York, and the city has problems with violent crime, as well as a likely incoming mayor who wants to defund the police.

That's why this news is not surprising, nor controversial. The network decided that Weiss needs security, and they are providing it for her. It has nothing to do with the layoffs at the network and everything to do with keeping their editor-in-chief safe.

