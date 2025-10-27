VIP
Margaret Brennan Asked Hakeem Jeffries Some Tough Questions and the Left Finds That Journalism 'Scary'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 27, 2025 12:30 PM
Townhall Media

Democrats are so used to the media operating as a propaganda arm of the DNC that they're shocked and dismayed by actual acts of journalism.

When Bari Weiss, formerly of the New York Times, left the Gray Lady following a backlash over a Tom Cotton op-ed, she founded The Free Press with the hopes of demonstrating journalistic principles. In early September, Paramount — parent company of CBS — made a move to buy The Free Press.

The plan was to bring Weiss on to CBS as Editor-in-Chief. The Left lost their minds at that news, and when Weiss sent out a memo to CBS employees, they melted down further.

Now that CBS sounds less like the Democratic Party's Pravda, and more like a news organization, the meltdowns continue.

How dare Brennan ask Jeffries hard questions! Doesn't she know who he is?

When you're used to bias, neutrality seems like discrimination.

The Left's criticisms are always very revealing and include some level of projection.

Democrats have had a proverbial stranglehold on media outlets for years, and are now very upset that those outlets are slowly shifting not to Republican propaganda, but something slightly more neutral.

It is not scary. What was—and is—scary is having a journalist class that is the mouthpiece of one political party and uses its power to engage in political campaigning for that party.

That's exactly what Shroff is saying, while believing it's an insult to imply Newsmax asks tougher questions than CBS.

