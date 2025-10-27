Margaret Brennan Asked Hakeem Jeffries Some Tough Questions and the Left Finds That Journalism 'Scary'

Democrats are so used to the media operating as a propaganda arm of the DNC that they're shocked and dismayed by actual acts of journalism.

When Bari Weiss, formerly of the New York Times, left the Gray Lady following a backlash over a Tom Cotton op-ed, she founded The Free Press with the hopes of demonstrating journalistic principles. In early September, Paramount — parent company of CBS — made a move to buy The Free Press.

Advertisement

The plan was to bring Weiss on to CBS as Editor-in-Chief. The Left lost their minds at that news, and when Weiss sent out a memo to CBS employees, they melted down further.

Now that CBS sounds less like the Democratic Party's Pravda, and more like a news organization, the meltdowns continue.

Scary.



After Bari Weiss’s takeover of CBS, Margaret Brennan sounds like a Newsmax host in this interview with Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/C4gnUkgzOV — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 26, 2025

How dare Brennan ask Jeffries hard questions! Doesn't she know who he is?

Democrats are so accustomed to fawning, sycophantic interviews that even the slightest, mundane challenge is viewed as a major media calamity — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2025

When you're used to bias, neutrality seems like discrimination.

Weird that you think Newsmax is the only network that doesn’t just lob softball questions over the plate but okay — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 26, 2025

The Left's criticisms are always very revealing and include some level of projection.

It's difficult for Democratic cogs accustomed to a servile media to make sense of what's going on, which is not the partisanization but the de-partisanization of a legacy news channel. https://t.co/NtAXLQTTew — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) October 27, 2025

Democrats have had a proverbial stranglehold on media outlets for years, and are now very upset that those outlets are slowly shifting not to Republican propaganda, but something slightly more neutral.

That he thinks it's scary for Jeffries to be asked about his hypocrisy says a lot about the sense of entitlement Democrats have over their unchallenged appearances on the Sunday morning shows. https://t.co/H7ySmKwJ1X — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 27, 2025

It is not scary. What was—and is—scary is having a journalist class that is the mouthpiece of one political party and uses its power to engage in political campaigning for that party.

So what I hear you saying is that @newsmax has always had a higher standard for hard-hitting journalism and holding politicians accountable… https://t.co/BzErb4W64a — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) October 27, 2025

That's exactly what Shroff is saying, while believing it's an insult to imply Newsmax asks tougher questions than CBS.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.