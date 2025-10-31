VIP
British Glamour Magazine Makes Nine Men Its 'Women of the Year'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 31, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

The Left has worked tirelessly to erase women in the name of "trans rights" and "equity." It's insulting and counter-productive. It's also wildly unpopular outside of Leftist social circles; most people — in America and elsewhere — do not subscribe to the ridiculous notion that a person can change genders because of how they feel.

For years, trans activists have demanded special rights and privileges, including the ability to change our language, punish critics, and invade women's spaces without regard for law or safety. Now that the tide has turned and sanity is being restored, some are still trying to fight for "trans rights."

This includes the U.K. branch of Glamour Magazine, which decided to fight for trans rights by naming men among its "Women of the Year."

Here's more:

Celebrities soon adopted ‘Protect the Dolls’ to indicate their support of trans women, including Madonna, Pedro Pascal, Tilda Swinton, Troye Sivan, Addison Rae and – on the back of a custom rhinestoned jacket, no less – Mariah Carey, as she headlined Brighton Pride.

In the UK, the T-shirt and its slogan blew up after the UK Supreme Court handed down a judgment on the meaning of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 that excluded trans women from the definition, including those trans women who had changed their legal sex by means of a Gender Recognition Certificate. This judgment had the unfortunate effect of galvanising and emboldening a highly mobilised and well-funded anti-trans movement in the UK, meeting little resistance from within the Labour government.

Now, trans people – and especially trans women – are facing a committed attempt from anti-trans pressure groups and right-wing politicians to make exclusionary policy the default across British public life including toilets, changing rooms, leisure facilities, workplaces, hospital wards and crisis support services. The intention is clear: to drive us out of public life to repress, then deny our existence. This political attack on trans lives comes alongside rising hate crime and increasingly poor healthcare access for trans adults, with a blanket ban on access to medication for trans people under 18.

Related:

TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Trans women are men.

And women — actual women — have rights. Including the right to single-sex spaces.

This is the actual patriarchy the feminists allegedly fought against.

That's exactly what this is: the abuse of women, including lesbians, by mentally ill men.

"Disgrace" doesn't begin to cover it.

It really makes the Left angry when women tell them "no."

According to Glamour, there wasn't a single notable woman trailblazer this year.

"Trans women" are allowed to live their lives as they please; all we're saying is they can't come into our bathrooms, our rape crisis shelters, or our locker rooms. That, as Kellie-Jay said, is not a "threat."

That's protecting women. And anyone who objects to that is the actual threat.

Because they're lying hypocrites.

