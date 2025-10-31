British Glamour Magazine Makes Nine Men Its 'Women of the Year'

The Left has worked tirelessly to erase women in the name of "trans rights" and "equity." It's insulting and counter-productive. It's also wildly unpopular outside of Leftist social circles; most people — in America and elsewhere — do not subscribe to the ridiculous notion that a person can change genders because of how they feel.

Advertisement

For years, trans activists have demanded special rights and privileges, including the ability to change our language, punish critics, and invade women's spaces without regard for law or safety. Now that the tide has turned and sanity is being restored, some are still trying to fight for "trans rights."

This includes the U.K. branch of Glamour Magazine, which decided to fight for trans rights by naming men among its "Women of the Year."

As trans rights face increasing threat in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community's most ground-breaking voices at this year's Women of the Year Awards. From fashion and music to charity and activism work, these trailblazers work tirelessly to empower, uplift and celebrate… — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) October 29, 2025

Here's more:

Celebrities soon adopted ‘Protect the Dolls’ to indicate their support of trans women, including Madonna, Pedro Pascal, Tilda Swinton, Troye Sivan, Addison Rae and – on the back of a custom rhinestoned jacket, no less – Mariah Carey, as she headlined Brighton Pride. In the UK, the T-shirt and its slogan blew up after the UK Supreme Court handed down a judgment on the meaning of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 that excluded trans women from the definition, including those trans women who had changed their legal sex by means of a Gender Recognition Certificate. This judgment had the unfortunate effect of galvanising and emboldening a highly mobilised and well-funded anti-trans movement in the UK, meeting little resistance from within the Labour government.

Now, trans people – and especially trans women – are facing a committed attempt from anti-trans pressure groups and right-wing politicians to make exclusionary policy the default across British public life including toilets, changing rooms, leisure facilities, workplaces, hospital wards and crisis support services. The intention is clear: to drive us out of public life to repress, then deny our existence. This political attack on trans lives comes alongside rising hate crime and increasingly poor healthcare access for trans adults, with a blanket ban on access to medication for trans people under 18.

Trans women are men.

And women — actual women — have rights. Including the right to single-sex spaces.

Women already feel that they're never good enough and now they have to be men cosplaying to be considered a woman of the year?



This is cloaked misogyny and gender appropriation. Men still win. Feminism is meaningless now. — A. NoLongerSingleton (@i_am_me123) October 30, 2025

This is the actual patriarchy the feminists allegedly fought against.

I guess the tag line “what we really crave is to threaten, wank and abuse lesbians” didn’t scan as well 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TuIATcFces — Caro Betts (@BettsCaro) October 29, 2025

That's exactly what this is: the abuse of women, including lesbians, by mentally ill men.

Glamour is a magazine for young girls.



It was toxic enough when I was a teenager, pushing unrealistic beauty expectations.



I can't imagine what young girls must be thinking now, you hold men up as "Women of the Year" erasing women and girls, an absolute disgrace. — boadicea (@Boudicca_uk_ua) October 30, 2025

"Disgrace" doesn't begin to cover it.

They're not women. They're not trailblazers. They're misogynistic bullies who borrowed our clothes, put on some lipstick, and then took everything we earned.



We are not costumes. And we are not silent. https://t.co/43H4PBEpdG — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

It really makes the Left angry when women tell them "no."

The next time someone tells you that this regressive ideology doesn't take anything from women, just show them this. @GlamourMagUK couldn't think of a single woman who was sufficiently worthy to be their Woman of The Year, so they chose 9 men. https://t.co/pGUpSU0IGZ — Women Won’t Wheesht (@WWWheesht) October 30, 2025

According to Glamour, there wasn't a single notable woman trailblazer this year.

The “threats” are no longer being able to use women’s spaces, because they’re men. https://t.co/o6Kp5qQvbr — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) October 31, 2025

"Trans women" are allowed to live their lives as they please; all we're saying is they can't come into our bathrooms, our rape crisis shelters, or our locker rooms. That, as Kellie-Jay said, is not a "threat."

That's protecting women. And anyone who objects to that is the actual threat.

Why do left-leaning publications pretend to be pro-woman, feminist, and “against the patriarchy” when they’re allowing men to take our identity and erase womanhood? https://t.co/eWfqLst6jz — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) October 30, 2025

Because they're lying hypocrites.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.