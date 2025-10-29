Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Endorses Ted Cruz's Stop FUNDERs Act

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded the alarm two weeks ago that George Soros was behind the Left's "No Kings" protests. This was part of his push to pass the Stop FUNDERs Act, legislation he put forth in July to stop the "nefarious actors & NGOs funding violent riots" in American cities. That legislation would modify federal RICO so that “rioting” becomes a RICO predicate offense, letting DOJ use RICO tools like asset seizures against organizations and those funding the violent riots.

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on the Constitution, part of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, met to discuss politically violent acts, calling them "a threat to our constitutional order."

I’m glad to hear that Mr. Duva, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department's criminal division, is excited to support my Stop FUNDERs Act.



It’s time to pass my bill and give the DOJ and the FBI the tools they need to prosecute the financiers of political violence. pic.twitter.com/dOZc3oO1Fn — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 22, 2025

During yesterday's hearing, former acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security and Executive Vice President at the America First Policy Institute, Chad Wolf, also endorsed Cruz's Stop FUNDERs Act. Wolf joins FBI Director Kash Patel and President Trump’s nominee to lead the DOJ’s criminal division, Andrew Duva, two other high-profile law enforcement officials, who have endorsed Cruz’s legislation.

My Stop FUNDERs Act will give the DOJ the tools it needs to go after the financiers of left-wing violence.



I’m glad to see Mr. Wolf joining @FBIDirectorKash Patel and a growing chorus of law enforcement professionals in endorsing this legislation. pic.twitter.com/BUPynxBmCq — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 29, 2025

"These same checkbooks are funding the chaos in Minneapolis, in Portland, in Los Angeles. It's why I've introduced the Stop FUNDERs Act," Cruz said. "The Stop FUNDERs Act adds rioting as a predicate offense to RICO to enable the Department of Justice to use the full tools that have been directed at the mafia to go after the corrupt enterprise."

"Because, at the end of the day, the thug who is engaged in violence is committing criminal acts. But the billionaire who is trying to tear down this country by writing checks to fund it bears, in many ways, far greater responsibility," Cruz said.

Cruz then asked Wolf if the Stop FUNDERs Act would "assist the DOJ in going after and stopping these coordinated, politically motivated acts of violence."

"Yeah. Absolutely, it would. And happy to say America First Policy Institute has endorsed that piece of legislation as well," Wolf replied. "Because you have to understand where they're getting their finances, where they're getting their backing. And if you can't use the resources that the Department of Justice should be using, it's going to make it very difficult. In 2020, we simply ran out of time before we left office in '21. It is my understanding that the Department of Justice and the FBI are looking into this financing, so giving them additional quivers in their bad would be very good."

Wolf also offered testimony on these politically violent attacks, including the violent ones in Portland, OR.

"On September 4, 2020, violent opportunists and anarchists had done the unthinkable –reaching 100 consecutive nights of violent protests in Portland, Oregon. These protests were defined by repeated violent attacks on federal law enforcement, civilians, journalists, and federal property," Wolf said. "At that time, I pleaded with local elected officials – including the Governor and mayor of Portland – to support DHS officers to ensure their safety. Time and again, they refused. They chose politics over public safety, and the results were devastating. Over 280 injuries to law enforcement officers and millions of dollars in damages to the federal courthouse, local private property, and businesses."

Wolf continued, "Similar violence toward law enforcement and similar and irresponsible rhetoric from those on the Left describing law enforcement as Nazis. The difference between 2020 and now, however, is that President Trump and his administration know what to expect and are fighting aggressively to hold those who are committing violent attacks accountable."

He also addressed the claims that Antifa isn't a real organization and, therefore, President Trump was wrong to classify it as a terrorist organization. "Those who oppose cracking down on violent anarchists often argue that President Trump was wrong to designate them as domestic terrorists because they lack formal structure, leadership, or governance," Wolf said. "This criticism completely misses the point. Their lack of formal structure is a feature –not a bug. They operate this way precisely to evade law enforcement and accountability, and they are proving to be effective with this strategy. This decentralized model is not novel — it mirrors tactics used by other modern extremist or criminal networks."

"Much like ISIS-inspired attacks in America, these activists do largely share a cohesive ideology that expressly advocates violence to achieve political or social ends. That squarely fits the federal statutory definition of domestic terrorism," Wolf added.

A companion bill to the Stop FUNDERs Act was introduced in the House by Texas Rep. Beth Van Dyne (R-24).

