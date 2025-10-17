Sen. Ted Cruz Warns Soros Network Is Bankrolling ‘No Kings’ Protests, Promotes Stop FUNDERs Act

This weekend, the Left is gathering around the country for yet another iteration of the "No Kings" rally. The first two were spectacular flops, but we cannot ignore the fact that they are also well-funded and supported by communist organizations.

Your “No Kings” Rally is literally sponsored by the Communist Party https://t.co/3LqLkGvjVZ pic.twitter.com/iNllVBRaQ8 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) October 16, 2025

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is also sounding the alarm that George Soros, the Leftist behind billions in campaign spending and other Leftist organizations, is funding the "No Kings" protests, too.

There’s considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are funding the “No Kings” rallies.



That’s exactly why I’ve introduced the Stop FUNDERs Act.



It lets law enforcement prosecute those funding acts of political violence. pic.twitter.com/ZThbb6lSFW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 16, 2025

The Stop Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (FUNDERs) Act would modify federal RICO so that “rioting” becomes a RICO predicate offense, letting DOJ use RICO tools like asset seizures against organizations and those funding the violent riots.

The FUNDERs Act is a one-page bill that reads:

To amend title 18, United States Code, to include rioting in the definition of racketeering activity.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. RACKETEERING ACTIVITY. Section 1961(1) of title 18, United States Code, is amended by inserting ‘‘section 2101 (relating to riots),’’ before ‘‘sections 2251’’

Here's more from Fox News:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the first to sound the alarm on ties between Soros and the "No Kings" protest during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, saying "There's considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country." Cruz introduced the Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (STOP FUNDERs) Act in July that would allow for the Department of Justice to impose Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges against individuals behind the funding of "violent" and "extreme" protests. "This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts," Cruz told Fox News Digital. "The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence." Per the Indivisible website, "On October 18, millions of us are rising again" to protest in an effort to paint President Donald Trump as a tyrant and an authoritarian king.

In that Hannity interview, Cruz said, "And what I've been urging is follow the money, cut off the money. And you look at this No Kings rally, and there's considerable evidence that George Soros and his network is behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country, and Soros is writing the check."

Cruz continued, "And I'll tell you, they're more than 200 left wing groups behind this, these No Kings rallies this weekend, they deliberately are blind to what each of the others are doing. That's part of how they avoid accountability. Rico is designed for precisely that sort of criminal enterprise, and so I believe the Senate we ought to take up and vote on and pass a. Stop funders legislation, and I've urged both Pam Bondi at DOJ and Kash Patel at FBI, follow the money and prosecute those who are writing checks funding acts of violence, political violence or otherwise across the country."

Chuck Schumer said he would join the "No Kings" rallies this weekend and urged protesters to remain peaceful. Cruz said of Schumer, "He is scared for his political life. And the Democrats today are a party of radical interest groups."

