Obama’s June Call for Government-Regulated Media Lines Up With His Current Global Censorship Crusade

Earlier, we told you how former President Barack Obama and other Leftists are behind a global censorship push that seeks to circumvent the First Amendment, so this video – originally from June – is an important reminder of exactly what we're up against and how the Democratic Party won't rest until it controls what we think, write, and say.

Barack Obama says the quiet part out loud — it’s time to “experiment” with “new forms of journalism” with “government regulatory constraints.”



“Part of what we’re going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism and how we use social media in ways that… pic.twitter.com/Rp7TENsqmE — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 29, 2025

Obama said, "Part of what we’re going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism and how we use social media in ways that reaffirm facts and separate facts from opinion."

"We want diversity of opinion," Obama added. "We don’t want diversity of facts. That, I think, is one of the big tasks of social media. By the way, it will require some government...regulatory constraints."

Of course, guys like Obama get to decide what those facts are, which means it'll be a "fact" that there are 52 genders but not a fact that only women can get pregnant.

"blah blah blah blah...we need to censor people I disagree with...blah blah blah blah blah"



That's all this is, couched in a word salad — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) October 29, 2025

That's what the Democrats want. They're positively itching for government-controlled speech because they believe it'll be politically advantageous to them.

And he would like the Democrats to be the arbiters of truth, no doubt. To be the ones that decide which things are facts. Even though they've gotten almost everything wrong. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 29, 2025

Why? Because facts are not on their side. There are only two genders, for example, or COVID came from a lab, and socialism always fails wherever it's tried. Democrats can't argue against those facts, so they resort to what all authoritarians do: they censor their critics.

Such an elegant way of saying,

‘I support government censorship of online speech’. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) October 29, 2025

As Joe Biden said, Barack Obama is "articulate" after all.

What a ghoul. He ushered in some of the most divisive times in American history and believes he is the arbiter of truth. He doesn’t even realize he’s irrelevant. https://t.co/FOCYhpkXMQ — LG in crAZytown (@AzMenagerie) October 29, 2025

Obama doesn't believe he's irrelevant and as Shellenberger points out, he's still behind a push for global censorship of speech and the Internet.

Obama's DOJ secretly seized AP phone records, rejected a record number of FOIA requests and spied on James Rosen and his parents, so what better person to go to to talk about reforming media? https://t.co/jrpNnbdnh4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 29, 2025

He won't rest until America has its own version of Pravda.

He’s been saying it for awhile. And the Biden administration actually tried to hire Nina Jancowicz to DO it. https://t.co/Bd9NSR6iyD — Carol Platt Liebau (@CPLiebau) October 29, 2025

The only thing that stopped theatre kid Nina Jankowicz from silencing millions was our collective outrage.

TRANSLATION: the First Amendment is impeding the leftist agenda; therefore, we need a government agency to fact check so that only what government approves can be made public. To clarify, free speech will be only what government allows. https://t.co/3UeZkx64wJ — Dean (@quixxdraw) October 29, 2025

Then Barack Obama will turn around and call Donald Trump a fascist dictator.

