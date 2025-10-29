This Republican Might Just Have a Chance to Beat Kathy Hochul
Tipsheet

Obama’s June Call for Government-Regulated Media Lines Up With His Current Global Censorship Crusade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 29, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you how former President Barack Obama and other Leftists are behind a global censorship push that seeks to circumvent the First Amendment, so this video – originally from June – is an important reminder of exactly what we're up against and how the Democratic Party won't rest until it controls what we think, write, and say.

Obama said, "Part of what we’re going to have to do is to start experimenting with new forms of journalism and how we use social media in ways that reaffirm facts and separate facts from opinion." 

"We want diversity of opinion," Obama added. "We don’t want diversity of facts. That, I think, is one of the big tasks of social media. By the way, it will require some government...regulatory constraints."

Of course, guys like Obama get to decide what those facts are, which means it'll be a "fact" that there are 52 genders but not a fact that only women can get pregnant.

That's what the Democrats want. They're positively itching for government-controlled speech because they believe it'll be politically advantageous to them.

Why? Because facts are not on their side. There are only two genders, for example, or COVID came from a lab, and socialism always fails wherever it's tried. Democrats can't argue against those facts, so they resort to what all authoritarians do: they censor their critics.

As Joe Biden said, Barack Obama is "articulate" after all.

Obama doesn't believe he's irrelevant and as Shellenberger points out, he's still behind a push for global censorship of speech and the Internet.

He won't rest until America has its own version of Pravda.

The only thing that stopped theatre kid Nina Jankowicz from silencing millions was our collective outrage.

Then Barack Obama will turn around and call Donald Trump a fascist dictator.

