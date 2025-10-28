J.B. Pritzker and Nicolle Wallace Pretend Democrats Never Compared Trump to Hitler

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call "gaslighting."

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Nicolle Wallace on her ironically named "The Best People" podcast, and both of them decided it would be a good idea to pretend no Democrat has ever compared President Donald Trump to Hitler.

JB Pritzker: "I haven't suggested that Donald Trump is Hitler."



Nicolle Wallace: "I don't think any Democrat has." 🤥 pic.twitter.com/tSCuwmjJ4R — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 27, 2025

We have eyes and ears, and memories.

We also have the Internet, and the Internet is forever.

JB Pritzker: "I haven't suggested that Trump is Hitler."



Here’s one minute straight of JB Pritzker comparing Trump and his administration to Hitler 👇🏻



.@jbpritzker is a disgusting liar pic.twitter.com/KkUFA0l5ro — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2025

Of course, if the pending Community Note is any indication, the Left will say that because Pritzker never uttered the exact phrase "Donald Trump is Hitler," he never actually compared Trump to Hitler.

But who was the leader of the Nazi Party? Who rose to power in the 1930s?

Hitler.

And if the Left wants to play semantic games, fine. Pritzker himself said, "I haven't suggested that Trump is Hitler." Comparing his administration to 1930s Germany is, in fact, a suggestion.

It seems this is the Left's latest attempt to gaslight Americans into thinking it hasn't spent the last decade fanning the flames of political violence by likening Republicans to Nazis. They're actually going to lie and pretend no Democrats have compared President Trump to Hitler and hope we believe them now.

Last week, Leftist Harry Sisson was humiliated on Piers Morgan's show after he challenged his fellow panelists to name a time a Democrat called Trump Hitler.

It did not go well for Harry.

On Piers Morgan, Harry Sisson dares @JackPosobiec and the panel to name one high-ranking Democrat who's compared Trump to Hitler. It doesn't go well for Harry. pic.twitter.com/RZDOQEd4R2 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) October 21, 2025

"October of 2024," a panelist replied. "Kamala Harris said on the campaign trail Donald Trump vowed to be a dictator on day one. His former chief of staff said he wanted generals 'like Hitler's.' Donald Trump openly admires dictators including Adolf Hitler. Last October that was said on the campaign trail from the Democrat nominee."

That's not the only time a Democrat referred to President Trump as Hitler, either. Eric Swalwell called President Trump Hitler, and then blamed it on J.D. Vance by misquoting Vance's criticism of President Trump. Joy Reid dedicated a two-and-a-half-minute segment to comparing President Trump to Hitler, and on Holocaust Remembrance Day, no less.

A Democrat New York State Senator tried to get Madison Square Garden to cancel President Trump's October 27, 2024, rally, calling it a "Nazi rally" like the one held there in the 1930s. Brad Hoylman-Sigal said the event "endanger[s] the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence."

In November 2023, Hillary Clinton likened President Trump to Hitler and warned a second Trump presidency would "be the end of our country as we know it." She also compared his speeches to those given by Adolf Hitler. Francis Beto O'Rourke said President Trump's rhetoric was inspired by Hitler's ally, Josef Goebbels, and compared the U.S. to 1933 Germany. Less than two months ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom ran ads comparing President Trump to Hitler in a bid to convince his state's voters to go along with his redistricting scheme.

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn (D-06) called President Trump a "racist" and warned the U.S. would "go the way of 1930s Germany" under a Trump administration.

It took only a few minutes to find a list of examples of Democrats referring — or "suggesting," to quote Pritzker — that President Trump is Hitler.

Nicolle Wallace is, allegedly, a journalist, no? Why didn't she find that info and correct the record?

We all know the answer, of course.

