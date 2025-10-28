New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped
Uh Oh, Even CNN Is Admitting the Schumer Shutdown Isn't Going Well for...
Federal Judge Scolds Federal Officials for 'Prejudicial' Comments About Kilmar Abrego Garc...
This Lawmaker Wants the Justice Department to Denaturalize and Deport Zohran Mamdani
Venezuela Collapsed Under Socialism, Democrats Like Zohran Mamdani Want to Try It Here
Miyares Torpedoes Democrats’ Virginia Power Grab, Says Redistricting Is Unconstitutional
Early 2028 New Hampshire Poll Shows Buttigieg Ahead of Harris and Newsom
Another Democrat Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown
Scott Jennings Lives Rent-Free in Lawrence O’Donnell’s Head As MSNBC Host Erupts on...
Actor Michael Rapaport Warns New York: Mamdani's ‘Globalize the Intifada Means Violence Ag...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Files Lawsuit Against Tylenol
J.B. Pritzker and Nicolle Wallace Pretend Democrats Never Compared Trump to Hitler
Ohio Woman Gets Life Without Parole for Killing Toddler Julian Wood and Stabbing...
VIP
Economic Stupidity Is Driving Much of Mamdani's Support
Tipsheet

California Has a Child Sex-Trafficking Problem Made Worse by Its Anti-Christian Foster Home Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 28, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

California Governor Gavin Newsom has his eyes on the White House in 2028. He also thinks, for some reason, that he'll be running against President Trump, but that's a topic for another column.

Advertisement

Newsom's biggest problem is that he was a terrible Mayor of San Francisco, a city that has fallen so far that there's an app to track literal human waste on the streets, and he's an even worse Governor. 

Under his watch, California burned, and only a handful of building permits have been issued. He's been handed multiple defeats in court for legislation that violates the Constitution, only 28 percent of Black students can read on grade level, and — despite two decades of promises and millions of dollars — homelessness in California continues to be a problem.

Now there's another crisis, and Newsom doesn't seem remotely interested in solving it. Namely, there is an epidemic of child sex trafficking in Los Angeles, and the state's foster system is overwhelmed.

Here's more from the New York Times:

Ana paced on the sidewalk at 68th and Figueroa, her front teeth missing and an ostomy bag taped down under her hot pink lingerie.

She surveyed the intersection in South Central Los Angeles, where preteens were hobbling in stilettos and G-strings. It was a Tuesday night this January, and Ana knew that most of the girls longed for a coat or gloves — anything to keep them warm — but covering up was not an option. Their eyes were cast down, but their hands waved mechanically at every car, angling for another customer to help meet their traffickers’ quotas.

Ana was working, too, but the years had worn down any visceral anxiety into something more like resignation. Ana was 19, but the girls on the street reminded her of herself and her sister when they were first put out on Figueroa for sex. She had been 13. Her sister, 11.

Recommended

Another Democrat Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The entire piece is as harrowing as it is heartbreaking.

And it's entirely Newsom's fault. Not only has he — and the Democratic supermajority that run the state — turned a blind eye to the plight of girls like Ana, and the state's harmful rules banning Christian foster parents didn't help things.

California's SB 407, unsurprisingly authored by State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), demands foster parents "affirm" a child's gender identity. Those who do not will no longer be allowed to be foster homes. 

Here's more from the California Family Council (CFC):

The California Family Council (CFC) recently received a call from a foster father who, along with his wife, had provided temporary care to multiple young children over several years. Despite their history of offering loving homes, their social worker denied the renewal of their foster care license because they could not commit to affirming any identity a child might choose. This was a marked departure from previous practices, where their belief were accommodated, and they were not assigned LGBTQ-identified children.

“Their social worker told them that under SB 407, the promise of affirmation is now a requirement for fostering any child, regardless of age,” said Greg Burt, Vice President of the California Family Council.

Advertisement

The CFC says there are at least 25,000 foster children in Los Angeles County alone. Ana and her sister were two of them.

Wiener also authored SB 357, which decriminalized sex work on the basis of preventing "discriminatory arrests" and "harassment" based on how a person dresses or her profession.

It's insane, but on-brand for California.

Yes, they are.

This should absolutely be used against Gavin Newsom in the general election, if he's the nominee. He is unfit to lead California and unfit to lead America.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Democrat Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Miyares Torpedoes Democrats’ Virginia Power Grab, Says Redistricting Is Unconstitutional Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Lives Rent-Free in Lawrence O’Donnell’s Head As MSNBC Host Erupts on Air Amy Curtis
New Bombshell Report on Biden's Autopen Use Just Dropped Katie Pavlich
There Was a Major Shake-Up at ICE Last Night. Here's Why Matt Vespa
Dear Kristen Welker (and Other Morons Who Think the White House Is Being Torn Down) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Another Democrat Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Advertisement