California Has a Child Sex-Trafficking Problem Made Worse by Its Anti-Christian Foster Home Laws

California Governor Gavin Newsom has his eyes on the White House in 2028. He also thinks, for some reason, that he'll be running against President Trump, but that's a topic for another column.

Newsom's biggest problem is that he was a terrible Mayor of San Francisco, a city that has fallen so far that there's an app to track literal human waste on the streets, and he's an even worse Governor.

Under his watch, California burned, and only a handful of building permits have been issued. He's been handed multiple defeats in court for legislation that violates the Constitution, only 28 percent of Black students can read on grade level, and — despite two decades of promises and millions of dollars — homelessness in California continues to be a problem.

Now there's another crisis, and Newsom doesn't seem remotely interested in solving it. Namely, there is an epidemic of child sex trafficking in Los Angeles, and the state's foster system is overwhelmed.

This story is about a 3-mile stretch of LA known as “kiddie stroll” due to its open trafficking of child prostitutes.



Budget cuts have left LAPD short-handed to combat it.



This is something that the National Guard could be called in for, @GavinNewsom.https://t.co/ynPfov5cgT — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 27, 2025

Here's more from the New York Times:

Ana paced on the sidewalk at 68th and Figueroa, her front teeth missing and an ostomy bag taped down under her hot pink lingerie. She surveyed the intersection in South Central Los Angeles, where preteens were hobbling in stilettos and G-strings. It was a Tuesday night this January, and Ana knew that most of the girls longed for a coat or gloves — anything to keep them warm — but covering up was not an option. Their eyes were cast down, but their hands waved mechanically at every car, angling for another customer to help meet their traffickers’ quotas. Ana was working, too, but the years had worn down any visceral anxiety into something more like resignation. Ana was 19, but the girls on the street reminded her of herself and her sister when they were first put out on Figueroa for sex. She had been 13. Her sister, 11.

The entire piece is as harrowing as it is heartbreaking.

And it's entirely Newsom's fault. Not only has he — and the Democratic supermajority that run the state — turned a blind eye to the plight of girls like Ana, and the state's harmful rules banning Christian foster parents didn't help things.

In this NYT piece about child sex trafficking in LA, they note the foster care system is overwhelmed to a breaking point



Keep in mind that California has banned Christians from being foster parents https://t.co/y8ylYelNgh — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 27, 2025

California's SB 407, unsurprisingly authored by State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), demands foster parents "affirm" a child's gender identity. Those who do not will no longer be allowed to be foster homes.

Here's more from the California Family Council (CFC):

The California Family Council (CFC) recently received a call from a foster father who, along with his wife, had provided temporary care to multiple young children over several years. Despite their history of offering loving homes, their social worker denied the renewal of their foster care license because they could not commit to affirming any identity a child might choose. This was a marked departure from previous practices, where their belief were accommodated, and they were not assigned LGBTQ-identified children. “Their social worker told them that under SB 407, the promise of affirmation is now a requirement for fostering any child, regardless of age,” said Greg Burt, Vice President of the California Family Council.

The CFC says there are at least 25,000 foster children in Los Angeles County alone. Ana and her sister were two of them.

Wiener also authored SB 357, which decriminalized sex work on the basis of preventing "discriminatory arrests" and "harassment" based on how a person dresses or her profession.

This one too... pic.twitter.com/ARAP6i8g7W — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) October 27, 2025

It's insane, but on-brand for California.

California cares far far more about oppressing the majority faith of this country (even in their own state) than helping vulnerable kids. pic.twitter.com/hUcMgm3NVW — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 27, 2025

Yes, they are.

This should absolutely be used against Gavin Newsom in the general election, if he's the nominee. He is unfit to lead California and unfit to lead America.

