Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night

They both have substantial social media followings. Both women are vocal. Why wouldn’t there be a blow-up on social media? It’s not the first time either woman has gotten into a flame war, but here we are. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got into a tussle with Riley Gaines, and it really was a classic back-and-forth. Gaines was commenting on AOC’s attendance at a whack pro-Mamdani rally in New York City recently:

We're being destroyed from within pic.twitter.com/hsD3mYkc6t — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth. https://t.co/gkiEyZ8JGX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

It’s always hilarious when they think they’ve landed a “gotcha” by pointing out I was the 5th-fastest woman *in the nation* yet they conveniently forget the mediocre man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division lol



Misogynistic dunce https://t.co/d1aiAHHoYQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 27, 2025

And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job. https://t.co/N4vCl3lJx0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2025

I have a real job. I'm a mom. It's the most important & rewarding job in the world.



I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you'd understand my positions a little better. https://t.co/to8syxkXjP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 28, 2025

Besides the obvious here, I’m sort of amused that we have people like AOC who think that Gaines a) wasn’t a good collegiate swimmer, and b) wouldn’t get cooked by her in a race. Gaines has won championships, guys. You look like clowns, but then again, Gaines' top issue is keeping dudes out of women’s sports, which is a hill the Left is willing to die on repeatedly, because they’re insane.

