Tipsheet

Riley Gaines and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Really Clawed at Each Other Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 28, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

They both have substantial social media followings. Both women are vocal. Why wouldn’t there be a blow-up on social media? It’s not the first time either woman has gotten into a flame war, but here we are. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) got into a tussle with Riley Gaines, and it really was a classic back-and-forth. Gaines was commenting on AOC’s attendance at a whack pro-Mamdani rally in New York City recently:

Besides the obvious here, I’m sort of amused that we have people like AOC who think that Gaines a) wasn’t a good collegiate swimmer, and b) wouldn’t get cooked by her in a race. Gaines has won championships, guys. You look like clowns, but then again, Gaines' top issue is keeping dudes out of women’s sports, which is a hill the Left is willing to die on repeatedly, because they’re insane.

