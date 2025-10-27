Gavin Newsom’s Latest Whopper About Crying Restaurant Workers Might Be His Most Delusional Yet

Politicians lie. We all know that. Most of the time, those politicians at least try to make the lie plausible.

Gavin Newsom, on the other hand, lies with alacrity and a confidence that's borne of a Democrat who knows the media will never fact-check him or the yarns he spins.

This is the latest entry in the long line of Newsom fables, but it shows a very real pattern of the dishonest narcissism that defines Newsom. And it's important to chronicle all of this, because Newsom has his eye on the White House in 2028.

Newsom claims he walked into a restaurant, and the staff was so moved by his presence they sobbed.

Gavin Newsom: "I walked into a restaurant the other day. The entire staff came out hugging me and crying."pic.twitter.com/r1vNclBOWY — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) October 26, 2025

"This is chilling," Newsom said. "This is serious. I walked into a restaurant the other day. The entire staff came out and started hugging me, crying. What the hell is that? The United States of America. What he's doing to our diverse communities, what he's doing to the fabric of our society."

We assume "he" is referring to President Trump, because Newsom is under the impression he'll be running against Trump in 2028. We won't disabuse him of that notion, of course.

But if this happened, where's the video? Where are the pictures? Where is the proof beyond Newsom's word, which isn't worth the paper it's written on?

Were you at the French Laundry ? https://t.co/Ayiah86C2s — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) October 26, 2025

Or were these employees afraid Newsom was going to shut down their business because of COVID again?

Even if this genuinely happened, a normal, self-aware human would know not to tell anyone because of how corny, fake and downright egomaniacal it makes you sound.



Psycho. https://t.co/pWb1Jl3zuf — Daniel Boland (@DanielHBoland) October 27, 2025

Newsom doesn't care. He thinks this makes him look good, like the savior America is clamoring for.

He is not.

Hey @DHSgov have you considered just following Newsom around and arresting all of the people hugging him? Should be probable cause that they’re illegals. https://t.co/CDxKBTL5FX — Non-Linear (@nonlinear_james) October 26, 2025

This would probably be a wise move. It seems like Newsom is gladly admitting this entire restaurant is staffed by illegal immigrants.

