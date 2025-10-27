The Big Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree: Zohran Mamdani's Dad Hates America, Too

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Mahmood Mamdani, father of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, hates America. Last week, we learned that the elder Mamdani tried to silence an LGBTQ professor in Uganda, including "padlocking her office, withholding her pay and pushing her out of his department at Makerere University," as reported by The New York Post.

Here are some of Mamdani's remarks on America.

Zohran Mamdani's father: America is the root of all evil and was the inspiration for the nazis. Hitler learned genocide from Abraham Lincoln.



I'm sure Zohran loves America though. Nice job NYC. pic.twitter.com/iwDzioc9Kk — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 26, 2025

We'll also link back to the longer video posted by Maze in June, because it provides more context for the remarks.

Zohran Mamdani's father believes:



▪️The Allies and Nazis had the same goal

▪️Abraham Lincoln was Hitler's inspiration

▪️White people are the oppressors, America is the root of all evil

▪️BLM is the resistance



Blah blah blah. Another wealthy leftist who hates America. Now we… pic.twitter.com/jbRFVjov38 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025

"The Nazi political project was shared by the allies," Mamdani said. "And that political project was to turn Germany into a pure nation. A pure nation rid of its minorities."

He claimed the Allies went into Eastern Europe after defeating the Nazis to "ethnically cleanse" the continent of Germans.

"A Christian nation state decides to cleanse it of all religious minorities, Jews and Muslims in particular, and at the same time launches a colonization experiment — the discovery of the Americas," Mamdani continued.

"America is the genesis of what we call settler colonialism, and the American model was exported all around the world," Mamdani said. This, of course, is ahistorical nonsense. Colonialism existed long before the inception of America, which was a colony itself for 169 years.

But Mamdani didn't stop there. He implied the settlers expanding in America were the inspiration for the Nazi regime, calling it the "first recorded genocide in modern history." That, too, is a lie. The term genocide wasn't coined until 1944 and histories disagree about its retroactive application, noting genocide requires an intent to destroy. In the 1600-1700s, there were multiple actual genocides in Asia (Qing destruction of the Dzungar Khanate, Portuguese/Bandeirante slave raids in Brazil).

"Up to today, the African Americans have been horribly oppressed but have had the possibility of building alliances with other oppressed peoples," Mamdani said before adding, "Black Lives Matter, which is at the forefront of progressive struggles within the U.S."

It echoes what his son recently said about Muslims in New York being the victims of hatred, Islamophobia, and oppression.

