Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues

Last week, we told you Bari Weiss, the former New York Times editor who founded The Free Press, will be joining CBS as their new editor-in-chief. That role is part of a deal that saw CBS parent company Paramount buy The Free Press for $150 million.

Weiss resigned from the New York Times after it apologized to the outrage mob for running an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), citing concerns about bias in journalism. She began The Free Press as a way to return to fact-based, bias-free journalism.

CBS employees, apparently appalled at the notion of being held to journalistic standards, were ready to revolt. Here's what Fox News said at the time:

Status newsletter author Oliver Darcy lamented the looming deal, calling the reported $100 to $200 million price tag an "absurd sum." "David Ellison vowed not to politicize Paramount — yet his first big move at CBS News is a major bet on Bari Weiss, one of the most polarizing figures in media," Darcy began his newsletter Wednesday night. "Weiss, the stridently pro-Israel, proudly anti-'woke' culture warrior, has built her brand on polarizing political commentary — supposedly the type of material Ellison signaled to reporters that he wishes to run away from." Darcy warned, "Handing Weiss the keys won’t broaden trust — it will further erode it among the people who actually watch the network, reinforcing suspicions about Ellison’s agenda. In effect, the move will set CBS News on a course to squander its hard-earned credibility with the audience that reveres its history and demands it stand unbowed to power."

CBS recently settled with President Trump for $16 million after the President filed a suit over the network's deceptively edited '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris. The network also settled a suit that alleged it discriminated against White males in the name of DEI.

It's clear to anyone with eyeballs that CBS is incredibly biased and ceased being interested in journalism a long time ago, instead preferring to be the propaganda arm of the DNC.

In one of her first acts as Editor-in-Chief, Weiss sent a letter to her CBS colleagues that's sure to make heads explode:

Here's the letter Bari Weiss sent just now to all CBS News employees: pic.twitter.com/7paieEFVvC — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) October 6, 2025

The letter says (emphasis added):

Dear Colleagues: I am thrilled and humbled to be writing to you as the new editor-in-chief of CBS News. Growing up, CBS was a deep family tradition. Whenever I hear that tick, tick, tick or that trumpet fanfare, it sends me right back to our den in Pittsburgh. The opportunity to build on that legacy with you—and to renew it in an era that so desperately needs it—is an extraordinary privilege. Right now, I imagine you have some questions. I do, too. My goal in the coming days and weeks is to get to know you. I want to hear from you about what’s working, what isn’t, and your thoughts on how we can make CBS News the most trusted news organization in America and the world. I’ll approach it the way any reporter would—with an open mind, a fresh notebook, and an urgent deadline. What I can tell you on day one is that I stand for the same core journalistic values that have defined this profession since the beginning, and I will continue to champion them alongside you: Journalism that reports on the world as it actually is. Journalism that is fair, fearless, and factual. Journalism that respects our audience enough to tell the truth plainly—wherever it leads. Journalism that makes sense of a noisy, confusing world. Journalism that explains things clearly, without pretension or jargon. Journalism that holds both American political parties to equal scrutiny. Journalism that embraces a wide spectrum of views and voices so that the audience can contend with the best arguments on all sides of a debate. Journalism that rushes toward the most interesting and important stories, regardless of their unpopularity. Journalism that uses all of the tools of the digital era. Journalism that understands that the best way to serve America is to endeavor to present the public with the facts, first and foremost. I look forward to meeting many of you in the days ahead and to listening and learning from you. I am profoundly honored to join you—and I can’t wait to get started.

Hoo boy.

We can only imagine the meltdowns happening at CBS over this. But to normal people and independent journalists, the Weiss memo is a breath of fresh air.

"Utterly refreshing. Straight into my veins. Especially #6 and #7," wrote Kimberly Ross on X.

"Bari needs to remove all editors and producers beneath her and promote only people that mirror these 10 values. If she does not do this, CBS will not change," wrote another X user.

These are basic journalistic standards. This is how every mainstream legacy newsroom, every mainstream legacy newspaper should operate. Trust in the media is at an all-time low because they have all strayed away from these very things in favor of political activism.

Weiss appears to be turning that ship around.

