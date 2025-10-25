What Could Go Wrong? Scientists May Have Found a Real-Life Jurassic Park Starter Kit

The 1993 blockbuster film Jurassic Park, and the book, were a cautionary tale about man's hubris in the face of scientific progress.

As Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm warned about the park's scheme to clone dinosaurs, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they never stopped to think if they should."

It seems some scientists would do well to heed Dr. Malcolm's words.

Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered a "perfectly preserved" dinosaur egg that might be 70 million years old, and it could hold genetic material. Maybe.

Dinosaur egg unearthed in perfect condition after 70M years— and it could hold genetic material https://t.co/yxM7c1wtsl pic.twitter.com/b6QyAT3lk0 — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2025

Here's more:

“It was a complete and utter surprise,” Gonzalo Leonel Muñoz, a Vertebrate paleontologist at the Bernardo Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences, told National Geographic of the “spectacular” find. “‘It’s not uncommon to find dinosaur fossils, but the issue with eggs is that they are much less common.” The team of paleontologists was reportedly conducting an excavation campaign in the fossil-rich region of Río Negro, when they stumbled across the primeval embryo. While dinosaur eggs had been excavated in the area before, finding one this well-preserved was super rare. Accompanying footage and photos posted to the Laboratory of Comparative Anatomy and Vertebrate Evolution’s (LACEV) Instagram page show team leader and world-class anatomist Federico Agnolín handling the egg, which is in such immaculate condition that it looks hard-boiled.

What could possibly go wrong here?

We literally have four movies which tell us what a bad idea that would be. — Dana Pico (@Dana_TFSJ) October 23, 2025

Movies and books have warned us for years about the dangers of such scientific and technological endeavors. Yet we seem determined not to learn from that.

On the one hand, it would be awesome to see a T. rex. On the other hand, it would be decidedly less awesome to be eaten by a raptor.

*Gestures broadly* do it, how much worse could it really be. https://t.co/V2EDPEVdjq — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 23, 2025

Throw in an alien invasion while we're at it.

Wait wait wait, I've seen this movie. I wanna see it play out in real life. Because maximum chaos. https://t.co/KhbcBVxwHp — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 23, 2025

At least that would be entertaining. But we'll need a lot of popcorn.

Some on social media scoffed at the idea that any genetic material could survive tens of millions of years. According to science, it seems they're correct. According to Science Alert, genetic material would degrade in about 1.5 million years. That includes anything trapped in amber, as depicted in Jurassic Park.

We guess that means we won't have any pet Triceratops any time soon.

