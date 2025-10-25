How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo...
Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House...
Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project
LOL: The White House Did Not Include *This* on Their Website. It's Classic...
Bernie Sanders Just Broke With His Party Over This Trump Policy
Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project
VIP
The Press Trips Over Themselves to Defend a Prosecutor, and Trump's Ballroom Project...
Democrats Scraping the Bottom of the Barrel for Candidates
The Empire Strikes Back: Trump vs Venezuela, Columbia, Antifa, and Illegals
What Charlie Kirk Understood About America’s Lost Youth
Abigail Spanberger, As Governor, You’re Supposed to Make Decisions
While Washington Imports Price Controls, China Imports Our Future
Kentucky Waste Industry Mogul Promises to 'Take Out the Trash' in Washington DC
VIP
Pakistani National Sentenced to 40 Years for Smuggling Cruise Missiles, Warhead
Tipsheet

What Could Go Wrong? Scientists May Have Found a Real-Life Jurassic Park Starter Kit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 25, 2025 9:00 AM
ILM/Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment via AP

The 1993 blockbuster film Jurassic Park, and the book, were a cautionary tale about man's hubris in the face of scientific progress.

As Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm warned about the park's scheme to clone dinosaurs, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they never stopped to think if they should."

Advertisement

It seems some scientists would do well to heed Dr. Malcolm's words.

Paleontologists in Argentina have discovered a "perfectly preserved" dinosaur egg that might be 70 million years old, and it could hold genetic material. Maybe.

Here's more:

“It was a complete and utter surprise,” Gonzalo Leonel Muñoz, a Vertebrate paleontologist at the Bernardo Rivadavia Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences, told National Geographic of the “spectacular” find. “‘It’s not uncommon to find dinosaur fossils, but the issue with eggs is that they are much less common.”

The team of paleontologists was reportedly conducting an excavation campaign in the fossil-rich region of Río Negro, when they stumbled across the primeval embryo.

While dinosaur eggs had been excavated in the area before, finding one this well-preserved was super rare.

Accompanying footage and photos posted to the Laboratory of Comparative Anatomy and Vertebrate Evolution’s (LACEV) Instagram page show team leader and world-class anatomist Federico Agnolín handling the egg, which is in such immaculate condition that it looks hard-boiled.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Movies and books have warned us for years about the dangers of such scientific and technological endeavors. Yet we seem determined not to learn from that.

Recommended

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On the one hand, it would be awesome to see a T. rex. On the other hand, it would be decidedly less awesome to be eaten by a raptor.

Throw in an alien invasion while we're at it.

At least that would be entertaining. But we'll need a lot of popcorn.

Some on social media scoffed at the idea that any genetic material could survive tens of millions of years. According to science, it seems they're correct. According to Science Alert, genetic material would degrade in about 1.5 million years. That includes anything trapped in amber, as depicted in Jurassic Park.

We guess that means we won't have any pet Triceratops any time soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ARGENTINA ENTERTAINMENT HISTORY HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
LOL: The White House Did Not Include *This* on Their Website. It's Classic Trump. Matt Vespa
Oh, Look Who Donated to Trump's White House Renovation Project Matt Vespa
Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Most Insane Reaction to President Trump's East Wing Project Matt Vespa
Bernie Sanders Just Broke With His Party Over This Trump Policy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Even CNN Is Calling Out Dems Over This Lie About Trump's White House Project Matt Vespa
Advertisement