'Lassie' and 'Lost in Space' Actress June Lockhart Dead at 100

Actress June Lockhart, one of the few remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died. She was 100 years old and passed of natural causes at her home in Santa Monica, CA on October 23.

Advertisement

June Lockhart, a popular actress of the 1950s and '60s known for her roles in "Lost In Space," "Lassie" and “Meet Me in St. Louis,” died of natural causes on Oct. 23 in Santa Monica, Calif. She was 100. https://t.co/gwkQkszWjh pic.twitter.com/MXqAUvG17Y — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2025

Here's more from Variety:

June Lockhart, a popular actress of the 1950s and ’60s known for her roles in “Lost In Space,” “Lassie” and “Meet Me in St. Louis,” died of natural causes on Oct. 23 in Santa Monica, Calif. She was 100. Lockhart became known for her performances as Timmy’s foster mother, Ruth Martin, on the CBS series “Lassie” from 1958 to 1964. She took over from Cloris Leachman as the Martin family moved on to the famous collie’s farm and became foster parents to both the orphaned Timmy and Lassie. She then starred as Dr. Maureen Robinson on the CBS series “Lost in Space” from 1965 to 1968. She played a brilliant biochemist and loving mother of three who is marooned in space along with her family.

Lockhart was born in New York City to parents Gene and Kathleen, both of whom were actors. Gene starred in the 1933 Broadway production of "Ah, Wilderness!" and Kathleen was an English-born actress.

She made her acting debut at the age of eight in a Metropolitan Opera production of "Peter Ibbetson" and later would star in a 1938 adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" with her parents.

That same year, she made her Broadway debut in a production of "For Love or Money" with John Loder. She received a standing ovation on opening night. She also received a Tony Award for that role for Outstanding Performance by a Newcomer (that category no longer exists).

June Lockhart has a wicked sense of humor that belies the ideal mother she always portrays. Proof that actors act differently.

She send me this note after curious asking why so many men in W.Hollywood had red bandanas hanging from their back right or left jeans pockets in 1974. pic.twitter.com/CSumsyIt4n — Jean-Pierre Dorléac (@spclsmthin) October 25, 2025

In the 1930s, Lockhart's father signed a contract with a major Hollywood studio, and the family moved to California. Lockhart attended the Westlake School for Girls in Beverly Hills.

She appeared in more than a dozen films before 1947, including "Sergeant York" (1941), "Meet Me In St. Louis" (1944), and "Son of Lassie" (1945).

Rest In Peace: June Lockhart pic.twitter.com/YGDfG68RVm — Robert Villanti (@ravillanti) October 25, 2025

Advertisement

Lockhart made countless television appearances in the 1950s and 60s, including on CBS's "Appointment with Adventure," NBC's legal drama "Justice," and westerns like "Gunsmoke" and "Rawhide."

If it hadn’t been for my dearest and oldest friend, June Lockhart, I wouldn’t have become the celebrated costume designer I became. June promoted and encouraged me throughout the 55 years we have known each other. What a sensational and fantastic LADY!!! ❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️❤️♥️ pic.twitter.com/K3zD8H5u0l — Jean-Pierre Dorléac (@spclsmthin) October 25, 2025

Lockhart was best known for her role as Ruth Martin on "Lassie," a role she took over from Cloris Leachman in 1958. She remained on that show until 1964.

Actress June Lockhart famed for role as mom in Lassie has died at the age of 100 https://t.co/E9P8I2g4si pic.twitter.com/OJZ3EldLh2 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) October 25, 2025

The following year, Lockhart starred as Dr. Maureen Robinson on "Lost In Space." In 2014, NASA awarded Lockhart the Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for her work on promoting space exploration, something tied to her role on "Lost In Space."

BREAKING NEWS: Iconic Hollywood actress June Lockhart has just passed away at age 100. June Lockhart earned her place in American television history with her starring roles in TV classics like Lassie and Lost In Space. pic.twitter.com/ztxrxN5H5W — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) October 25, 2025

Advertisement

At the time, Lockhart said, "I've been to two space shuttle launches and worked with NASA since the 1970s, addressing their employees and traveling on NASA's behalf to promote the agency. So I'm absolutely thrilled by this recognition. No other actress has received this honor."

Lockhart married John F. Maloney in 1951 and they had two daughters, Anne and June. The couple divorced in 1959 and Lockhart would go on to remarry architect John Lindsay later that same year. They divorced in 1970.

Rest in Peace June Lockhart! Thanks for the memories! We will truly miss you! pic.twitter.com/owWTduhfhh — W.A.R🟦 (@William19867720) October 25, 2025

Lockhart is survived by her two daughters and several grandchildren.