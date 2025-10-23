Vance Bridges Faith and Diplomacy: Visits Church of the Holy Sepulchre Amid Peace Talks in Israel

Vice President J.D. Vance visited Israel this week to continue work on President Trump's history peace plan between Israel and Hamas.

In remarks from Israel on October 21, Vance said the U.S. had made "incredible progress" in Middle East peace efforts.

Here's more from Reuters:

Vance, who will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, said he was optimistic about the truce, and held out the prospect of more Gulf states eventually seeking to normalise ties with Israel.

But he moved to modify expectations for a rapid return of the bodies of all hostages, a key Israeli demand, and said a full realisation of the ceasefire plan would take a lot of work and "a very, very long time".

Major unresolved issues include governance and security control in Gaza, with Trump's plan calling for the formation of a technocratic body under an international oversight board that Trump would oversee, and the creation of a multinational force, with no role for Hamas.

Vance, who was visiting a military facility in southern Israel where U.S. troops are monitoring the truce, said the U.S., Israel and Gulf states were all agreed that though Hamas fighters could receive clemency, the group would have to disarm.

Vance made it very clear that there would be no U.S. "boots on the ground" in Gaza, and criticized a bill in the Israeli parliament that would annex Gaza, calling it "an insult." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the bill, proposed by the opposition party, was a "provocation" meant to cause strife during Vance's visit to the region.

Despite that hiccup, Vance expressed "great optimism" over the ceasefire deal, saying during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, "We are doing very well. Better than I expected. We are in a very good place. We’re going to have to keep working on it."

We have made incredible progress in our efforts toward peace in the Middle East.



With the world’s prayers, God’s providence, and the excellent team President Trump has assembled, we will get the job done.⁩ pic.twitter.com/5s5sIABX0q — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 21, 2025

During those remarks, Vance expressed his hope that he would get to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the site where Jesus was crucified.

Vance added, "I know that Christians have many titles for Jesus Christ, and one of them is the Prince of Peace. And I'd ask all people of faith, in particular my fellow Christians, to pray that the Prince of Peace can continue to work a miracle in this region of the world. I think that we have made incredible strides over the past week, but we're going to have to make a lot more."

This morning, Israeli time, Vance was able to visit the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

BREAKING: U.S. Vice President JD Vance visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, accompanied by the Armenian, Greek, and Latin Patriarchates—custodians of Christianity’s holiest sites. He paused to pray at the Stone of Anointment. pic.twitter.com/PBCznmZ9on — Kegham Balian (@kbalian90) October 23, 2025

The Stone of Anointment is where Jesus' body was prepared for burial by Joseph of Arimathea.

VP Vance praying this morning at the Stone of Anointing in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.



The stone is where Jesus' body is said to have been prepped for burial by Joseph of Arimathea pic.twitter.com/z6BYwyclRd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 23, 2025

The Vice President expressed his gratitude for the visit.

What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ's death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places.



May the Prince of Peace have mercy on us, and bless our efforts for peace. https://t.co/X6CDoxJqOj — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 23, 2025

Vance added in a subsequent post on X, "I am also grateful to the Franciscan monks who celebrated a private mass for my family and many of the Americans working for peace. They are a great credit to the Christian faith, and they were kind enough to take the time to minister to us at a very special moment."









