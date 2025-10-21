CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense
Kamala Harris Said What About Hope?
When Someone Has to Say This Phrase to Preface a Take on Biden's...
Bill Maher Reveals Who He Wants to Interview Next...and the Libs Are Going...
Wait, Did the Colombian President Just Threatened to Assassinate Trump?
Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go...
James Comey Just Made a Predictable Move to Avoid Prosecution – It Won't...
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Suppor...
VIP
Supreme Court Case Could Restore Gun Rights to Millions of Americans
‘This Should’ve Never Happened': Women Sue Pfizer Over Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Risk
‘No Change Without Violence’: WI Man Plotted to Dress As ICE Agent, Kill...
Charlotte School District Reverses Course on Charlie Kirk 'Spirit Rock' Memorial
DHS Report: FEMA Workers Improperly Tracked Politics of Disaster Victims
Federal Charges Filed Against Teens Who Beat Former DOGE Employee Edward ‘Big Balls’...
Tipsheet

Rep. Scalise Blasts Sen. Ossoff for Raising Millions Off Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 21, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We are now three weeks into the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats continue to reject the clean Continuing Resolution (CR) that would reopen the government.

While federal workers, including air traffic controllers, forgo paychecks and SNAP benefits are at risk of running dry, Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has used the shutdown to raise $3 million from blue state donors.

Advertisement

House Majority Leader, Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-01) took an opportunity to blast Ossoff for fundraising while Americans suffer under the Schumer Shutdown.

"Another Democrat said Senator Ossoff's calculation is 'do I vote to open the government up and get crushed and can't raise a single dollar of low-dollar money, or do I vote to shut the government down and get $3 million from online fundraising?' That's disgusting," Scalise said.

"He's causing suffering on tens of thousands of people in his home state of Georgia," Scalise continued. "Ossoff ought to send that tainted, dirty money back. He's raised $3 million off of the shutdown and suffering he's caused. Just so he could get some more money from radicals around the country."

Scalise's criticism follows a report in The Hill that highlights Ossoff's desperation as he faces reelection in 2026.

Recommended

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Ossoff wasn't the only target of Scalise's ire. The House passed the clean CR weeks ago, and Scalise has been hammering Democrats on their radical policies for days.

Of the radicals, Scalise said, "They come here and they lie about our president. They call him a king, where ironically they're also advocating for the death of that democratically elected president. And so you've got to see it all on full display."

"And hopefully, that's what Chuck Schumer needed to go through to show them that he's still keeping the government shut down to appease that group. But now that rally is over," Scalise added. "And the pain that he has inflicted on American families continues. It's time for Chuck Schumer to end the pain he's inflicting on millions of American families."

Scalise is onto something here. In that earlier report from The Hill, moderate Democrats aren't voting for the CR because they fear the Democratic Party's radical Leftist base:

Advertisement

A second person familiar with the political dynamics within the Senate Democratic caucus, who spoke with The Hill ahead of the “No Kings” protests, said centrist senators are fearful of breaking with leaders while party activists are planning the anti-Trump rallies.

“We would have enough votes” to reopen the government “if people were not terrified of getting the guillotine,” the second person said.

Only three Democratic senators have crossed party lines to vote for the CR: John Fetterman (PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), and Angus King (ME).

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHUCK SCHUMER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JON OSSOFF STEVE SCALISE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
James Comey Just Made a Predictable Move to Avoid Prosecution – It Won't Work Jeff Charles
White 'No Kings' Protester Erupts in Profanity-Laden Racist Rant Against Black MAGA Supporter Jeff Charles
Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Bill Maher Reveals Who He Wants to Interview Next...and the Libs Are Going to Lose Their Minds Matt Vespa
When Someone Has to Say This Phrase to Preface a Take on Biden's Mental State, It's Never a Good Sign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Guest Exposed Why the Left's 'No Kings' Protests Were Total Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement