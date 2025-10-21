Rep. Scalise Blasts Sen. Ossoff for Raising Millions Off Schumer Shutdown

We are now three weeks into the Schumer Shutdown, and Democrats continue to reject the clean Continuing Resolution (CR) that would reopen the government.

While federal workers, including air traffic controllers, forgo paychecks and SNAP benefits are at risk of running dry, Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) has used the shutdown to raise $3 million from blue state donors.

House Majority Leader, Rep. Steve Scalise (LA-01) took an opportunity to blast Ossoff for fundraising while Americans suffer under the Schumer Shutdown.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise just went BERSERK on Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) for raising $3 MILLION off the federal shutdown, from leftist donors in blue states



"Ossoff ought to send that tainted, DIRTY money BACK! If he's raised $3 MILLION off of the shutdown and suffering he's… pic.twitter.com/BDgbQGHamh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

"Another Democrat said Senator Ossoff's calculation is 'do I vote to open the government up and get crushed and can't raise a single dollar of low-dollar money, or do I vote to shut the government down and get $3 million from online fundraising?' That's disgusting," Scalise said.

"He's causing suffering on tens of thousands of people in his home state of Georgia," Scalise continued. "Ossoff ought to send that tainted, dirty money back. He's raised $3 million off of the shutdown and suffering he's caused. Just so he could get some more money from radicals around the country."

Scalise's criticism follows a report in The Hill that highlights Ossoff's desperation as he faces reelection in 2026.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise gets animated talking about this excerpt from @alexanderbolton’s story in @thehill



“He's causing suffering on tens of thousands of people in his home state of Georgia. Senator Ossoff ought to send that tainted, dirty money back if he's raised… pic.twitter.com/54u14M1R9W — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) October 21, 2025

Ossoff wasn't the only target of Scalise's ire. The House passed the clean CR weeks ago, and Scalise has been hammering Democrats on their radical policies for days.

The Democrat Party has been hijacked by radicals, including communists and socialists.



Chuck Schumer shut down YOUR government, inflicting real pain on the American people in a desperate attempt to win their approval.



Enough is enough. End the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/wMqBAiO65j — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 21, 2025

Of the radicals, Scalise said, "They come here and they lie about our president. They call him a king, where ironically they're also advocating for the death of that democratically elected president. And so you've got to see it all on full display."

"And hopefully, that's what Chuck Schumer needed to go through to show them that he's still keeping the government shut down to appease that group. But now that rally is over," Scalise added. "And the pain that he has inflicted on American families continues. It's time for Chuck Schumer to end the pain he's inflicting on millions of American families."

Scalise is onto something here. In that earlier report from The Hill, moderate Democrats aren't voting for the CR because they fear the Democratic Party's radical Leftist base:

A second person familiar with the political dynamics within the Senate Democratic caucus, who spoke with The Hill ahead of the “No Kings” protests, said centrist senators are fearful of breaking with leaders while party activists are planning the anti-Trump rallies. “We would have enough votes” to reopen the government “if people were not terrified of getting the guillotine,” the second person said.

Only three Democratic senators have crossed party lines to vote for the CR: John Fetterman (PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), and Angus King (ME).

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

