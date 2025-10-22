Amy Klobuchar Accidentally Proves Obamacare Is a Failure With Her Latest 'Victim' Story

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has a track record of picking the absolute worst people to uphold as examples of people hurt by Republican policies.

Back in June, Klobuchar had Felicia testify before Congress about cuts to SNAP. "This is who Republicans in Congress are trying to take away food from," Klobuchar wrote on X.

Advertisement

The optics, however, were incredibly bad.

Now, Klobuchar is back to lament the woes of a couple of early retirees who might have to pay more for their health insurance after the tax credits Democrats passed and Democrats put a sunset date on come to expire.

Early retirees like Bill & Shelly will see their health insurance premiums increase nearly 300%—from $442 to $1,700 per month if Congressional Republicans refuse to extend the enhanced tax credits.



That's an extra $15K a year families can't afford.https://t.co/Uvo6sYi7YR — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) October 20, 2025

Here's more from CNBC:

Bill and Shelly Gall say they’d be rich if it weren’t for their medical bills. The early retirees, who are on an insurance plan purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, spent upwards of $20,000 on health-care expenses and insurance premiums in 2023 and in 2024, largely due to chronic health issues and emergency eye surgeries. The couple is on pace for a slightly smaller sum this year, if they’re lucky, Bill said.



grow significantly.

Based on figures available through Idaho’s online insurance marketplace, Bill, 61, and Shelly, 60, expect to pay almost $1,700 in monthly health insurance premiums in 2026 if enhanced premium tax credits expire at the end of this year as scheduled. That sum — a nearly 300% increase from their current $442 premium — would add $15,000 a year to their household medical costs.

How many Americans get to retire before the age of 60 like Bill and Shelly? Few, if any. The average retirement age for men is 65, and it's 63 for women. But with longer life expectancies and a change in the full retirement age for Social Security, people are retiring later.

Bill and Shelly retired in their early 50s and make $136,000 per year. Social media users scoffed at the notion that we need to give them $15,000 a year in tax credits on top of that.

The couple retired in their early 50s. They don't work but make $136,000 a year off of pension & IRA savings & you want taxpayers to give them $15,000 a year handout? Seriously? This couple is like the poster child for revoking the enhanced tax credits. pic.twitter.com/d40I5aKvfu — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 22, 2025

They also live in Idaho, which ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of cost of living.

Have you given consideration that a married couple, with no dependent children, who have an income of $120k per year, should not be receiving subsidies from the government? — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 21, 2025

Democrats want the rich to pay their fair share, until they decide that a certain group is no longer rich. $136,000 per year is roughly 6.6 times the poverty level.

But the truly revealing part is this: Obamacare was supposed to address these issues, no? Democrats promised us massive healthcare savings to the tune of $2,500 perp year.

Advertisement

So why are families now faced with the possibility of paying an extra $15,000 annually instead?

Because, like all government programs, it was a shell game. Obamacare promised "affordability" by using tax dollars to artificially suppress the out-of-pocket premium costs for health insurance plans on Obamacare exchanges. But the money to pay for those plans had to come from somewhere, so premiums for people not using the exchanges went up to offset the "affordable" plans, and Congress keeps voting for tax credits to continue offsetting the real costs of healthcare.

Thanks for admitting that Obamacare isn’t affordable and doesn’t work without massive taxpayer subsidies. https://t.co/bgNWoBaJ8c — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2025

Obamacare doesn't work. It was never designed to work. It was designed to collapse the system so Democrats could force single-payer socialized medicine down our throats.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.