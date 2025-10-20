Zohran Mamdani Might Regret This Disturbing Photo-Op
Chicago Police Alleged to be Wrongly Charging Black Gun Owners with Felonies
Tipsheet

Wisconsin Democrats Busted for Sharing 'No Kings' Protest Pic Wishing Death on President Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 20, 2025 10:00 AM
PJ Media

Over the weekend, Leftists held their "No Kings" protests across the country. The turnout must not have been great, because several people, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, shared a 2017 video of a massive crowd and pretended turn out was high.

In reality, the protests were small and populated by White Leftist boomers. But there were some ugly signs and speakers, including the woman who mocked Charlie Kirk's assassination, the Leftist in Chicago who called on the crowd to shoot and "take out" ICE agents, and cringe-worthy chants from George Conway.

The Wisconsin Democrats were also busted for sharing a post that included a pic of a protester wishing death on President Trump, a la the French Revolution.

Tell us you know nothing about the French Revolution without telling us you know nothing about the French Revolution.

The WisDems knew it was bad, however, because they deleted the post.

Josh Schoemann, the Republican Washington County Executive who is running for governor, asked the Democrats about it.

Their timeline is full of other pics from "No Kings" protests around the country.

Notice the tightly cropped photos meant to inflate the size of the crowd.

And lots of White liberal boomers.

A few days ago, every single Democrat in the Wisconsin legislature (save one) voted against a resolution to honor Charlie Kirk. There's a clear pattern of condoning and endorsing political violence against conservatives.

Wisconsinites deserve better.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN RIOTS WISCONSIN

