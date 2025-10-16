John Fetterman Is the Last Sane Democrat, So His Party Wants to Oust Him

John Fetterman is the last sane, decent Democrat, it seems. Despite a rough start and concerns about his mental and physical health during the campaign, Fetterman has been a surprising voice of moderation on the Left and a staunch ally of Israel.

At a recent Kennedy Center appearance, Fetterman spoke some hard truths.

First, he placed the blame for the government shutdown on his own party. Fetterman has been one of the few Democrats who have voted for the Republicans' Continuing Resolution (CR), and he wants the government to reopen while politicians negotiate a budget.

He also pointed out, and rightly so, that the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies were designed to expire by the Democratic Party.

"Shutting the government is really what the Democrat Party wants to do," Fetterman said.

John Fetterman just blew up Democrats' shut down narrative.



FETTERMAN: "Shutting the government is really what the Democratic Party wants to do... [Obamacare subsidies were] designed by the Democratic Party to expire ... This is NOT something taken by the Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/VE4s1LRWDE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2025

He also spoke about the Democrats' insistence that President Trump and his voters are Nazis, fascists, and out to "destroy the Constitution."

John Fetterman brings the Kennedy Center to complete silence as he delivers this emotional message on stage:



“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.”



“I REFUSE to call… pic.twitter.com/f9U8tnYlJy — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 16, 2025

"I refuse to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler," Fetterman said.

He also spoke about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the attempted assassination of President Trump, and the need to tone down the violent political rhetoric.

"Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views," Fetterman remarked. "It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head. Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down."

Fetterman also pointed out Democratic Party extremism is what's driving voters to support President Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says President Trump swept PA and the swing states because Democrat EXTREMISM is getting worse by the day



"I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris! It was difficult! You could feel the energy there...That's what I tried to explain to… pic.twitter.com/7GqHtRBfEv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Fetterman continued, "I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris! It was difficult! You could feel the energy there...That's what I tried to explain to my party. I'm trying to explain right now - this is why we lost."

He also rejected the extremism of his party, saying, "I refuse to follow that [extremism] even if it's gonna cost me support in parts of the base."

That principled stance may cost Fetterman his Senate seat. Axios is reporting Democrats hope to primary Fetterman in 2028.

Scoop: Dems plot Fetterman ouster https://t.co/RbWOBCLCRY — Axios (@axios) October 16, 2025

Here's more:



Top Democrats in Pennsylvania are maneuvering to run against Sen. John Fetterman in a 2028 primary contest, threatening to tear the party apart in the biggest battleground state in the nation. Why it matters: Democrats haven't flipped a GOP Senate seat since Fetterman did it in 2022. He's still popular with Pennsylvania voters, even as Democrats turn on him over his softened approach to President Trump. Potential Democratic challengers are already bashing Fetterman — and each other — years ahead of schedule.

Some Democratic officials are openly contemplating running against Fetterman or keeping the door open to a Senate bid in the event he retires. The big picture: Democrats who could run against Fetterman include Reps. Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio and former Rep. Conor Lamb, according to multiple political insiders in Pennsylvania.



Fetterman declined to comment on the Axios report, but he did post an article that showed he only voted with the President 6% of the time. One of his potential opponents, Rep. Brendan Boyle, voted with the President 14% of the time.

Math was never the Democrats' strong suit, it seems.

These attacks on Fetterman have less to do with his allegedly "pro-Trump" voting record and everything to do with the fact that Fetterman is a supporter of Israel and not afraid to criticize his extreme, unhinged party.

Democrats can't stomach that dissent.

