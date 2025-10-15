Uh Oh: New Poll Shows Voters Are Starting to Blame Dems for the...
Scott Jennings Takes a Victory Lap on Illegal Immigrants Receiving Medicaid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 4:30 PM
Back on October 1, Scott Jennings got into a heated debate with CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Dem strategist Karen Finney over Democrats giving illegal immigrants Medicaid coverage. That was the day the Schumer Shutdown began because Democrats demanded $1.5 trillion in spending, including for healthcare coverage for illegal immigrants.

"Can I say one thing, which is that people who are in the country illegally cannot get these subsidies that we're talking about," Collins said. Finney also chimed in and said, "Correct."

Jennings didn't back down. "Who do you think pays when they go to the emergency room?" he asked.

"What Democrats want to do is roll back what the Republican Medicaid reforms were. Look, I don't understand why everybody's so mad. From time immemorial, Democrats have argued that it's good, it's good for illegal immigrants to get Medicaid," Jennings continued. "Every candidate for president in 2020 raised their hand for it. In the Big Beautiful Bill debate, they argued it was good policy. I can't believe there's an about-face in the Democratic Party on it today."

Collins insisted again that illegal immigrants can't get Medicaid. 

"Sure they can. Sure they can," Jennings replied. "They also can't register to vote, they also can't register to vote, but we just found one in Maryland who was running the Des Moines school system. I'm telling you, you guys say these things can't happen, and then they happen."

Today, the White House released information on dozens of illegal immigrants with criminal records who were, in fact, given Medicaid coverage.

On October 4, Jennings once again said he'd be proven right on illegal immigrants being given Medicaid.

Jennings looked at what Democrats did and said in the past, and not what they're lying about now.

"These blue states, they openly advertise for illegal populations to get on the Medicaid program," Jennings said. "The bottom line is the Democratic Party's positions, the actions of their candidates, the actions of their governors, is illegal populations can and should be on Medicaid."

Turns out Jennings was right. Again.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDICAID

