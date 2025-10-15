White House Reveals Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Received Medicaid

Democrats have insisted that illegal immigrants do not get "free" (read: taxpayer-funded) healthcare. But, as always, we must look at what Democrats do and not what they say. Democrats are keeping the Schumer Shutdown going to try and strong arm Republicans into spending $1.5 trillion on illegal immigrant healthcare that they say doesn't exist in the first place.

Advertisement

It's a transparent and cynical political ploy, but Democrats believe it. Now the White House is firing back by dropping information on illegal immigrants who were actually getting the free healthcare Democrats denied existed. This includes violent criminals who were getting medical care on our dime, thanks to Democrats.

"The White House unveiled a number of criminal illegal migrants who received Medicaid as the Senate remains in gridlock over the government shutdown."https://t.co/UrhzDbpkvB — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 15, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

The White House unveiled a number of criminal illegal migrants who received Medicaid as the Senate remains in gridlock over the government shutdown. Fox News Digital obtained detailed information surrounding the arrests of 49 illegal migrants, who have all been deported under the Trump administration, who were arrested for an array of crimes that occurred in the U.S. Charges include murder, assault, theft, burglary, rape and sexual abuse of a minor among other serious charges. In Congress, the federal government has remained shut down for more than two weeks as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and most Democrats push for a reinstatement of Medicaid policy that was altered under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to be included in legislation that would fund the government through Nov. 21.

On October 2, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson hammered Democrats on the issue and said they're lying about illegal immigrants getting healthcare.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia allow state-funded healthcare to cover illegal immigrants, and those Medicaid programs are paid by a mix of state and federal tax dollars. Federal funds also go to Emergency Medicaid funding, which pays for ER visits for those who qualify for Medicaid, including illegal immigrants. PubMed also reported that illegal immigrants often use emergency rooms as primary care clinics, and that 61% of ER visits could be classified as "preventable or primary care treatable." Between 2020 and 2024, spending on Medicaid for illegal immigrants increased by 196%.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News, "Democrats shut down the government and are inflicting pain on hardworking Americans because they want to provide free healthcare to illegal aliens."

Jackson added, "Due to previously lax federal controls and Democrat state policies, criminal illegal murderers and rapists received Medicaid at the American taxpayers’ expense."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.